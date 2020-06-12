Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant which airs on MTV, is the latest spinoff of 16 and Pregnant. The cast of the show includes Brianna Jaramillo, Ashley Jones, Kayla Sessler, Lexi Tatman, Rachel Beaver, and Kiaya Elliott. Brianna is the youngest member to be cast in the show at only 17 years of age. Here are the 10 things you didn’t know about Brianna Jaramillo.
1. Relationships
She has not had the best of luck in relationships Brianna got pregnant during her relationship with Danae. Despite the circumstances of their child’s conception, Danae decided to assume responsibility and take care of both of them. During their relationship, they had lots of issues and were constantly on and off. After the break-up, Brianna promised to allow him to see Branson. That was however short-lived. According to Teen Mom Talk Now, Danae is now banned from seeing Braeson after Brianna found out that he was drunk while taking care of her son. In addition he has been completely ousted from her life. In 2018 Brianna started another relationship with now-ex Robert Reams. Robert was very supportive of Brianna and her son. When Brianna and her mom decided to move to Oregon, Robert followed them to the new state. However, they broke up a few months later. Brianna is currently dating Jaden but she has some concerns since Jayden smokes weed.
2. Family Background
Brianna Jaramillo was born on December 2, 1999. Her family members include her son Braeson Messiah Jaramillo ,mother Jessica Garza, half-sister Vanessa Jaramillo and half-brother Jonathan Ferreira.
3. She Had A Difficult Time During Child Birth
During Brianna’s delivery which was filmed, fans were introduced to the gruesome world of Childbirth. According to Hollywood Life, during her delivery, Brianna spent an estimated 19 hours in labor. To protect the mother-child duo from being in danger she had to undergo an emergency C-section.
4. Brianna Recently Found out Who Her Child’s Father Is
Brianna recently found out who her child’s father is when she got a Facebook message from a guy she had hooked up with while drunk. The guy claimed he was Braeson’s dad after seeing his photos online. Upon doing a paternity test it was confirmed that he was indeed the father. According to Brianna, he said that he come forward because he grew up without a father and didn’t want that for his child. However, he later went back on his word saying he did not want to be present but instead wanted to offer financial help. Brianna was very upset by his behavior and sort out a lawyer to prevent him from coming in and out of her son’s life as he pleases.
5. Both Mother and Son Have Daddy Issues
Having grown up with an absent father, Brianna has her share of daddy issues. To deal with her issues she consults a therapist. After she noticed some daddy issues tendencies with her son in the form of clinging on to every man she brings home. Brianna decided the best course of action would be to bring her father back into the picture to act as a father figure for her son. Brianna had not communicated with her father post giving birth to Braeson. She left him a voice mail hoping that he would call back leading to a reconciliation.
6. She blames herself for her son’s disability
Before he was born Brianna learned during an ultrasound that her son might be born with a disability. When Braeson was born, true to the doctor’s word he was indeed born without a forearm. According to MTV News, the condition was brought about by amniotic band Syndrome which occurs when the inner layer of the placenta is damaged during pregnancy. Brianna blames herself for her son’s disability. She hopes that the doctors can give her closure as to what caused the damage. Although it won’t change anything she hopes it can bring her peace. Recently, to help him learn how to ride a bicycle, Briana got him a tricycle with an attached prosthetic. Making her son very happy.
7. Brianna’s Mom Filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy
Brianna, her mom and ex-boyfriend Robert said goodbye to Milwaukee, Wisconsin and moved to Portland, Oregon. According to Radar Online, the move was due to her mother’s crippling debt. On 29th December 2017, Brianna’s mother Jessica filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy due to her accumulated debt of $33,271. Upon moving to Oregon things got much worse. Since they were all unemployed, they could not qualify for an apartment and had to temporarily live in an Airbnb. Things were so bad that they were opting to sell their car to at least get food to eat.
8. Brianna’s jobs
Besides the income she gets from the MTV show, Brianna has held up several part-time jobs. Currently, she works four days a week as a dentist assistant. She has also capitalized on her fame and now sponsors ads on her Instagram page @_brianna_Love where she has a following of over 300 thousand. Some of the ads she has sponsored include Fashion Nova, Flattummyco and boombod.
9. Brianna’s plans
After having worked as a dentist assistant, Brianna is now clear-headed on what she wants to do for her future. She plans to pursue a course in dentistry. She was, however, disappointed when she found out she had to quit her job to study due to the many hours required. This is a big deal because her current income is what she uses to support her son Braeson.
10.She is a Straight Ally
At the beginning of the show, Brianna was dating ex-boyfriend Danae who is transgender. At the time he was transitioning from female to male. During an interview with People, Brianna said that if her son brought home either a girlfriend or a boyfriend she would be supportive of him.
Conclusion
Motherhood, in general, is hard. If you add a young mother, child disability and absent father to the equation it becomes a whole complicated situation. However, Brianna Jaramillo who is in this exact situation is braving the storms and doing her best as a mother. Despite all the challenges, she is proving that motherhood is indeed a worthy experience. Giving hope to all mothers going through similar situations.