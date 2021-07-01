Brie Larson Bloopers From her Youtube Channel Because Why Not?

Because of course Brie Larson has bloopers too, didn’t everyone know that? Since she’s been sharing her life, her morning routines, and pretty much whatever she feels is worth sharing online, Brie Larson has become a little more popular, though it’s hard to think that she can become that much more popular to her fans since she’s still one of the big names in the MCU and is pushing to be the face of the brand at this time. But like everyone else, she does have her ‘oops’ moments on camera and it shows since not everything is bound to be perfect. But it could be that she’s willing to show this in order to continue to get people on board with the fact that she is just a regular down-to-earth person and not someone that’s stuck up and full of herself like some might enjoy saying from time to time. Personally, I’m not the biggest fan of Brie Larson but giving her credit for Captain Marvel and everything else she’s done is easy enough. But going through these clips of her days at home and when she’s in training and doing other things is sometimes a little cringe-worthy since yes, she is like a lot of other people, if those people had the kind of fortune and fame that she does.
In terms of just being a human being, yes, Brie is definitely that and deserves that kind of respect. In terms of anything else, well, there’s always the old adage of ‘if you don’t like it don’t watch it’. It’s kind of hard to say that about the last two Avengers movies since she had a part in both of them and yet there were so many other reasons to watch the movies that it was necessary to simply watch her parts and move on. As far as Captain Marvel goes, there was plenty of curiosity there and it was satisfied with one viewing. The fact is that the movie was a decent addition to the MCU and it was a pretty decent action movie. But being looked at as something that was groundbreaking and history in the making? It’s almost as though people forgot that women had been taking on lead roles before Captain Marvel came out, kind of like the idea that Black Panther was the first black Marvel hero on the big screen when Blade predated him by a couple of decades. But yes, the MCU wasn’t in effect in the 90s, so that argument does stand.
Anyway, getting back to the matter at hand, plenty of people have been tuning in to see what Brie’s up to and it would appear that she still has quite the following. Some of us don’t really care what the stars do when they’re on their own time, but it is a little different when the stars welcome people into their homes with an online video. Then it’s a matter of whether a person wants to watch or if they’re just as happy not knowing what their favorite stars are doing. This past year plenty of stars welcomed people into their homes via Zoom thanks to the pandemic. While this type of thing has certainly slowed down it’s safe to say that Brie has picked up on it and is at this time ready to keep showing people her life behind the scenes. Hey, some stars want to interact with people in a different way.
Whatever her skills it does appear that she’s not perfect at everything which is kind of nice to think about since when people tend to think of celebrities it does appear that they’re good at just about anything they do. It would be interesting to find out what kind of things celebrities like to do but aren’t really good at. Some people might use that to make fun of others but it would be genuinely interesting to find out what some celebrities are interested in and what they’ve tried but just can’t master. Obviously a toaster oven sometimes takes Brie a bit to fully grasp, but it’s likely that a lot of people can say the same.
But the thing to take away from this is that no matter if a celebrity wins an Oscar, is featured in blockbuster movies, and is thought of as absolutely perfect by so many, there are plenty of things that they might not be able to do quite as well as others. Just being a celebrity doesn’t make a person a master of everything, as they are still human and thus are still subject to making a few mistakes here and there throughout their day. But like anyone else they get up, fix whatever needs fixing, and move on with their day. That’s inspiring as well as comforting in a lot of ways.