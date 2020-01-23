Brie Larson Gunning For Top Billing and Equal Pay in Avengers 5

Let’s put it this way, if she’s going to be the face of the MCU as it’s been pushed and discussed since Captain Marvel came out, then yeah, Brie Larson should be getting paid and should be getting the top billing. It’s a little difficult to push for her at this point thanks to the less than endearing attitude she had during her push as Captain Marvel, but let’s be fair here, if she becomes the face of the franchise then it’s pretty easy to state that she be given the kind of pay that’s fair if she’s going to be shouldering the entire franchise much as Iron Man did for so long. Face it, Tony Stark started the MCU off with a bang and was paid far less than people might think. Arguing for an actor to be paid more is always kind of tough since they’re not exactly paid chicken feed compared to so many, but in a high-powered industry such as show business it’s still important to be paid fairly and to be given the kind of credit that’s been earned. But in terms of Avengers 5, which is still a long ways out according to David James of We Got This Covered, it’s fair to say that if she can walk the walk and stop talking as much when off screen (doubtful) then she’ll have earned what she’s after.
It’s easy to believe that there are plenty of people pulling for her at this moment since equal pay and billing in Hollywood has been a hot button topic for a while now and it’s something that many people have been pushing for. Unfortunately the merit system appears to be a broken or much-maligned thing in show business since there are moments when it should work and moments when it does work but is still said to be unfair. The simple formula of getting credit and getting paid for what one does appears to be so simple, and yet it becomes complicated by those that want to state that things aren’t fair until they’ve been given the advantages that they believe others have. It’s very true that pay isn’t always equal in Hollywood and it’s not the easiest thing to explain away, nor is it a topic that a lot of people want to talk about since it becomes a giant argument more often than not which revolves around, you guessed it, money. People don’t feel they have enough, they figure that others have too much, and those of us that actually watch and pay for the movies sit back and wonder just why in the world making a million or so isn’t enough for someone that playacts for a living.
Anyone else ever get that feeling? It doesn’t matter the gender or the color of the actor, the lot of them make an insane amount of money for pretending to be other people and then decide to stick up for themselves and others when they’re not making the same millions that another actor is. Does anyone get why RDJ made so much for so long and why Endgame was his most massive payday in the MCU? He’s been a proven actor since before Brie Larson was even born, and has been building a reputation decades before she came on the scene. She might be a gifted actress in the eyes of many but in terms of the MCU she hasn’t done half of what RDJ has yet, so demanding the kind of money he’s pulling down is something she hasn’t quite earned. Equal pay in regards to the other male actors is still a problematic issue since quite honestly Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and several others were on the scene in the MCU before she was considered for the part of Captain Marvel. Yes, her movie made her into a heavy hitter and a popular character when it comes to Marvel, but until she can take the weight of the Marvel universe on her shoulders it’s enough to say that she should be getting paid equally, but the top billing part and the overreaching salary she appears to want might have to wait. If she can handle it then by all means let her get paid, let her experience what it’s like being at the top of the franchise. Unfortunately being an Oscar winner doesn’t naturally guarantee a person the top spot in everything they do, but again, if she can shoulder it, then let her have it.
If anyone wants to argue about women in the MCU not being paid equally they’d have a point up until they came to Black Widow, who was paid just as much for Endgame as several of her male counterparts according to Jason Pham of Style Caster. There might be a little more equality in terms of which characters are deemed to be more important to the story than people think.