Brie Larson’s Feminism Commercial is Getting a Ton of Backlash

Why should you compromise? Maybe someone should explain that to Brie Larson if they haven’t yet since compromising might not always be favorable but it can certainly avoid a healthy share of problems that might come from bothering to skip the compromise, which can be made to work for both parties involved, and demand something that’s either not going to happen, or will end up causing more trouble than it’s worth. As Billy Givens of We Got This Covered states, Brie Larson isn’t taking any time to acknowledge the haters but if she keeps up on this line of thought she might want to at least think about how it’s going to impact her role with Marvel at some point since the backlash from this commercial alone has already built to an impressive level since the unspoken facts behind the woman’s promotion and whether she deserved it or not are leading the way against what looks like a very big stab against sexism in the workplace. From the tone of the male boss to the ending of the commercial when the woman steps out of the car, fully charged and ready to DEMAND that promotion, we’re apparently meant to think that a thrilling drive around the city with Brie Larson in brand new Nissan Sentra is enough to give her the confidence she needs since the Sentra doesn’t compromise, so why should she?
If you’re rolling your eyes now you’re not the only one since thousands of people have already done the same thing as the question at this point is, “What in the hell did this have to do with selling cars?”. The answer? Nothing really, but it was a way to sneak another feminist ideal into the mainstream once again in order to remind people that women are somehow worthy of getting what they want because they want it and, well, they’re women so it should happen to stave off the inequality in the workplace. It’s funny though, there was no mention of whether the woman deserved the promotion, how her work habits and office behavior might have influenced the decision, or even if she had the right qualifications for the promotion in the first place. Obviously there’s not a lot of time for all this exposition in a commercial. But the very idea that the audience is supposed to take the woman’s side based on the fact that Brie Larson, a passionate feminist, shows up to ‘save the day’ and not allow this one woman to settle for anything less, regardless of whether or not she actually deserves more, is kind of amusing. John F. Trent of Bounding Into Comics has something to say about her ‘good intentions’.
Brie, who of course attempted and did kind of blaze a trail into the MCU as Captain Marvel, has been rather vocal about women being given a place in a ‘man’s world’ as some would call it, and in the process became one of the most popular heroes in the entire Marvel lineup. One can only hope this isn’t going to her head though as she continues to push her narrative forward and continues to fight for equal rights for women. While that’s a long and drawn out argument I really don’t want to get into at the moment, this commercial has already faced a great deal of backlash that Brie has no time for honestly and yet should think about making time for somewhere down the road since it could be that if she keeps on with this kind of attitude that she might talk herself into a corner she can’t get out of. The idea of treating men and women the same in the office space and on the movie set is of course a great idea since those that do the same kind of work, manage to fulfill the same obligations, and put in the same kind of effort should in fact be paid the same. Things become a lot different when we talk about the acting industry as it can quickly come down to who pulls in the most audience members and not who works the hardest or the longest.
In terms of the MCU she’s still a newbie, someone that was suddenly slammed into place to give the heroes an edge that they sorely needed in Endgame. And in truth this is how she feels even now as she’s being slotted into position to take on the continued charge of feminists that are looking for equality in all things when in truth some are looking for more than their fair share because they feel it’s owed to them. Brie is an Oscar winner, that much is the truth and she might have earned it as well, but at this point that fact might have inflated her ego to the point that she’s now thinking that she can do and say what she likes without angering the same public that she’s hoping to inspire.