10 Things You Didn’t Know about Briggitte Bozzo

Briggitte Bozzo is the kind of actress who takes on a role and makes it her own. She’s so talented in her line of work that she’s been landing roles since she was only a child. She began her career in the acting industry when she was only 10. It was 2011 when she landed her first role in “Amar de nuevo,” as Flor, and she’s since booked almost a dozen new roles. She’s good. She might not be a household name in the states, but she is a household name in her home country of Venezuela. It’s time, however, for the rest of the world to get to know her better.
1. She’s Young
Briggitte Bozzo is a young woman. She was born on August 19, 2001. She was born and raised in Venezuela. She calls Caracas home, as do so many other people. It’s a beautiful part of the world, and she accomplished a lot considering she was just a child growing up there.
2. She is Very Active on Instagram
In a time when most young people are exceptionally active on social media, Bozzo is not following the crowd with their desire to share everything with the world. She has an Instagram account, and she does have 2.1 million followers, but she’s quite good about posting things that she enjoys without ever giving too much away.
3. She’s Easily Recognizable
What we love about Bozzo more than her talents, even, is that she has the most beautiful hair. She has the boldest, curliest, most gorgeous red hair we’ve ever seen. It makes her instantly recognizable even if she’s trying to go incognito. She has the kind of hair that young people call hair goals, and she’s embracing that.
4. She Was Three When She Made Her First Acting Appearance
It’s probably likely she has no memory of her first role whatsoever, which is why it’s often said she was around 10 when she began acting. However, Bozzo was only three when she took on her first role as Luz in a show called “Rebelde,” and things just spiraled from there. It was 2004 when she took on that role, and her life has been a whirlwind of jobs since.
5. She Does Use TikTok
We mentioned before that she does not share too much on Instagram, which is almost strange for a young girl of only 19 in this day and age. However, she makes up for her lack of personal information on the ‘gram by being exceptionally active and more casual on TikTok. She has more than 14 million people following along as she lip syncs on the popular social media app.
6. She Lived in Miami
She did not spend her entire childhood in Caracas, Venezuela. At some point during her childhood, her family moved from South America to the United States. They made themselves right at home in Miami, and that is where she spent a good chunk of her teenage years growing up.
7. She’s Dating
Briggitte Bozzo might not discuss her personal life that often, but we do know she is dating. She’s been rumored to have a boyfriend by the name of Conrado Villagra. The two post a lot of content together on TikTok, and while they don’t really talk about it, it’s clear to the world that they are an item.
8. She is Exceptionally Private
She’s only 19, so this should not come as a shock to anyone. She’s been in the public eye for a very long time, and she knows that she cannot give too much away. She also knows that she doesn’t want to spend the rest of her life with everyone in the world looking over her shoulder and discussing her personal life like it is their own job. She keeps much of her personal life to herself, and we admire that coming from such a young woman.
9. Her Fans Love Her
She got her start in the acting business when she was very young, and her fans love that. They love that she got a young start, and they loved her because she was adorable. When this sweet little girl with wild red curls and an innocent smile began taking on roles, her fans ate it up. She’s adorable, and she’s continued to maintain that image even as she’s gotten older.
10. She’s Talented
She may be young, but her talent is easily recognizable. No matter what role she’s taken on since becoming a young star, she’s always managed to do it with gusto. She takes her roles and makes them her own, and that is not something many people can say about a child star.