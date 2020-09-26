Briony Scarlett may not be a name you’ve ever heard before, but that’s all about to change. Within just a year of making her on screen debut, Briony is already well on her way to becoming one of the entertainment industry’s brightest up and coming stars. Best-known for her role in the TV series, Harlots, Briony doesn’t have much professional acting experience. However, she was recently cast in the upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984. Even though the film hasn’t been released yet, it’s already shaping up to be Briony’s breakout role. By this time next year, there’s no doubt that she will no longer be an unknown actress. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Briony Scarlett.
1. She’s Also A Model
Briony may be new to the professional acting world, but she’s not new to being in front of the camera. Briony also has some modeling experience under her belt and she’s worked with some major brands. She’s currently signed to the Sandra Reynolds Modeling Agency.
2. She Was In Aladdin
Prior to Harlots, Briony only had one on screen credit to her name for a minor role she played in the 2019 live action remake of Aladdin. Even though the role was very small, it’s always a good look to be able to say you’ve worked with a major company like Disney. She also appeared in a theater production of Aladdin in 2017.
3. She’s Based In England
Due to the fact that Briony is still very early on in her career, there isn’t much information floating around about her on the internet. However, we do know that she is from the UK and is currently based in London. It’s unclear whether or not she has plans to relocate to the United States.
4. She’s An Activist
Standing behind your beliefs is easier said than done for a lot of people, but it’s a challenge that Briony isn’t afraid to take head on. She has been very vocal about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement as well as justice for England’s Windrush Generation. Not only has she posted about these things on social media, but she’s also attended protests in her local area.
5. She’s In A Relationship
Sorry to anyone out there who was planning on shooting their shot in Briony’s DMs, but she isn’t on the market. She is in a happy relationship with an actor named Dean John-Wilson. Dean doesn’t appear to have any on screen credits but he has theater experience.
6. She Spent Months Training For The Film
Briony’s role in Wonder Woman 1984 required lots of physical activity and she spent months getting ready for the part. She said, “We were training for months, and as amazing as that was, you’re gonna have those days when you’re exhausted or just feeling like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I can do this workout,’ So music was our best therapy. We would stick on an amazing track, turn up the volume, literally have this dance session going crazy in the gym … it would give us that energy boost and we’d be like, ‘Okay, sisters all together grooving, now we can start the workout.'”
7. She Likes To Dance
Briony is a performer to her core. Before starting her career as an actress, she spent several years dancing. In an old YouTube video, Briony can be seen preparing an upcoming festival. Judging by her Instagram it looks like she still enjoys dancing for fun when she gets the chance.
8. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Being in the spotlight is all well and good, but it’s the simple and more low key things that Briony enjoys in her free time. She loves to be outdoors and has lots of appreciation for the beauty of nature. Some of her favorite outdoor activities include hiking and hanging out at the beach.
9. She Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following
Briony is fairly active on social media, but she doesn’t have a big following as of yet. On Twitter, she has just over 1,000 followers and on Instagram she has just over 3,000. There’s a very good chance her following on both platforms will increase once Wonder Woman 1984 is released.
10. She’s Grateful For All Of Her Fans
Talent and hard work are important factors for success, but in the entertainment world a strong fan base is a must. This is something that Briony understands and she is extremely grateful for the people who have supported her on her journey. As her career continues to progress, her fan base will continue to grow.