10 Things You Didn’t Know about Britt Baker

The professional wrestling scene is witnessing a women revolution where a lot of female wrestlers are gracing the stage and standing out like their male counterparts. All Elite Wrestling is the new kid on the pro wrestling block and is sparing no chance in justifying its presence. Its women division is one of the most decorated, featuring some of the best talents to emerge from the independent scene. Among the wrestlers who make AEW’s women division popular is Dr. Britt Baker DMD. She is very athletic and wows wrestling fans with her unique move set. In this article, we focus on ten things about her to give you a hint of who this wrestler is away from TNT programming on Wednesday night.
1. Her Early Life
According to Pro Wrestling Fandom, Britt was born Brittany Baker on April 23rd, 1991, making her 28 years. She is a native Pennsylvanian as she was born and grew up in Punxsutawney, and at the moment, she resides in Pittsburgh. Not much information is available on her family, though she has one younger sibling, according to her Wikipedia page.
2. Education
One known fact about Britt Baker in the pro wrestling community is that she is a dentist. She started her journey in this career path when she enrolled at Pennsylvania State University to study behavioral medicine, minoring in human development, and family studies. Upon completing her undergraduate studies, she joined the University Of Pittsburgh School Of Dental Medicine. She graduated in 2018 with a degree in Dentistry and earning a distinction of being a wrestler cum dentist. She currently works at a dental practice in Florida.
3. Juggling Her Two Jobs
The professional wrestling industry, needs much dedication, and all involved are on the road all year round. This might bring the question of how Britt manages to balance both professions. She says that both her different professional worlds balance each other excellently. She attends work during the week and takes a break on Wednesdays to attend to her wrestling duties. AEW’s officials are understanding and have no restrictions if she comes late for practice. Also, after the show, the officials get her the first plane heading to Orlando to catch up with her dental practice.
4. Venturing Into Wrestling
Her journey to the world of wrestling began with her enrollment to the International Wrestling Cartel’s training school in South Hills, Pennsylvania. That was in June 2014 and made her debut for International Wrestling Cartel a year later at an event in August, in a mixed tag team match. Together with her partner, Andrew Palace, she won the match against the team of Ray Lyn and Dylan Bostic. Throughout 2015, she wrestled for other promotions such as Empire State Wrestling, Girl Fight, and Absolute Intense Wrestling.
5. She Got The Best Trainers
They say you are good as your teacher, a statement that rings true for Britt Baker. During her training, she was under the expert instructions of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. Gargano is a 15-year vet in the business and featured in the independent scene before signing with NXT, where he is the first-ever Triple Crown Champion. LeRae is also an accomplished name in the independent scene and is a one-time Pro Wrestling Guerilla tag team champion. LaRae currently plies her trade in the NXT Women’s division.
6. Stint In WWE
The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is among the crème de la crème in pro wrestling, and for most athletes, it is a privilege to wrestle for this company. She made her debut for the promotion in 2016, on the July 25th episode. She came up short in her match against Nia Jax. Britt returned two years later in 2018, where she took part in the Mae Young Classic Tournament. She won a dark match against Tesha Price. Her last appearance with WWE was on the August 25th tapings of its child wrestling network NXT where she suffered a shoulder injury in a match against Shayna Bazsler.
7. Her Championships And Accomplishments
In this combat sport, your championships act as a mark of your hard work. Britt is a two-time IWC women’s champion and a one-time Monster Factory MFPW Girl’s champion. Other titles she has held include the Remix Pro Fury championship and the Zelo Pro Women’s championship.
8. Her Relationships
Austin Jenkins, better known by his ring name Adam Cole is Britt Baker’s boyfriend. He is also a professional wrestler and plies his trade on NXT, where he is the second Triple Crown champion. At the moment, he is the current and longest reigning NXT championship holder, in his first run.
9. Social Media Presence
Britt has a presence on both Twitter and Instagram and goes by her ring name. On twitter, she presently has 97.7k followers, though she is not that active. On Instagram, she has 175k followers, and she frequently posts with a total of 1106 posts. Her posts are mainly her pictures around the AEW arena, with her fiancé, and with fellow wrestlers. She uses this platform to interact with her fans.
10. In The Ring
Britt has a billed height and weight of 1.71 meters and 55 kilograms, respectively. Her lean body allows her to perform amazing moves consisting of mat takedowns and some highflying action. In the ring, she uses a superkick, the shining wizard, and the DDT as her signature moves. For her finisher, she uses the ripcord rolling elbow, christened the Rainbaker.Britt also uses the Rocker Dropper and the Last Shot to finish her opponents.
Conclusion
Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D is a professional wrestler who graces TNT’s programming on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite. One unique thing about this female wrestler is that she is also a dentist. She juggles the two professions bringing her best in both fields. You can catch her on AEW’s weekly programming and pay-per-views. Also, follow her on her social media handles to keep up with her pursuits in pro-wrestling.