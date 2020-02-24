Brittainy Taylor was born on January 30, 1989 and is an American Fashion Influencer, and most of all, a Reality TV star. No, she hasn’t made her rounds to a wide range of reality shows, but rather, she started on one and is still a major appearance for the show. The 30 year old was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but currently is living in Miami, Florida. The show you can catch this fashion forward, reality star on, is Very Cavallari, a show that ‘s set in Nashville, Tennessee, and originally centered around designing office spaces but has since, moved on the fashion and jewelry line, known as Uncommon James. You can’t help but fall in love with this girl’s character and the drama she brings to the show, and although you may recognize her, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Brittainy Taylor.
1. She’s best known for her reality TV show role
Very Cavallari first aired on E! , on July 8, 2018. It was set to follow Kristin Cavallari and husband, Jay Cutler, who was opening her first brick and mortar jewelry and home essential products under the name, Uncommon James. Taylor was cast for the first season and was assigned to work with co-star, Shannon Ford, where the two worked together creating a decor idea for the starring couple’s shared office space. This immediately proved to bring about big drama and a change was made for Taylor’s position in the second season.
2. She’s been known to feud with cast members
The costars chosen for the show included, John Gurney, Taylor Monaco, Reagan Agee, Kelly Henderson, Shannon Ford, Jay Cutler, and of course, Kristin Cavallari. As mentioned, Taylor was cast to work with Ford and the two were to help decide how Cutler and Cavallari’s common office should be decorated, however, the two couldn’t see eye-to-eye, especially with Taylor’s outspoken, overbearing personality. This cause a lot of drama between the two on the show, with several feuds breaking out during filming.
3. She’s had a hard time adjusting to the south
Coming from Pennsylvania, Taylor has had a bit of a tough time adjusting to southern living. She has admitted to having issues with the so-called, “Southern Belles” who tend to use the well-known southern phrase, ‘Bless your heart.’ The phrase, to Taylor, is more of a statement with a hidden meaning: that you’re a bit of an idiot. In a clip that aired about the show, Taylor again, used her abrupt way of dealing with people, claiming that she would rather give someone the big, ‘f*ck you’ rather than use a cheesy phrase like, bless your heart.
4. She believes she’s a good manager because of her technique
Taylor holds the position of manager at Uncommon James, which is one of the most important roles for the business. She can be found describing herself as a hard worker, in clips for the show, according to an interview on Heavy. She also admits that she knows how to ‘lay down the hammer,’ to get her workers and co-stars to follow instructions, despite the battles she’s already encountered with some of them
5. She’s a beach fan, and vacations at beaches around the world
Taylor is a traveler, and you can see for yourself on her Instagram page. She loves the beach, so where better to travel, than to all the many different beaches around the world. She considers herself an “Islomaniac,” a name she dubbed herself for having vacation at a wide variety of beaches and tropical islands. There’s no telling how many she’s been to so far, but at just 30 years old, without doubt, she will continue to maneuver about the world and see as many as she can.
6. Brittainy is private about her family
In an interview posted on Dreshare, one thing Taylor doesn’t open up about, is her family. She’s assertive and open about many things, including her relationship with her boyfriend, but when it comes to her family, there isn’t any information listed in social media about who they are. Maybe one day she’ll share more info and photos about her personal life; until then, you can still keep up with her up-and-down relationship with Jon Stone.
7. Will she get a show of her own?
With her personality and popularity on social media, many people, especially her fan following think Taylor will eventually venture out and away from Calvallari and start her own show. She’s already created a name for herself with the reality show, and the fans have quickly fallen for her unforgettable, blunt personality. Apparently, it’s hard not to like the girl, so if given the opportunity to have her own reality show, there’s really no doubt that her fans wouldn’t follow her.
8. She tells it like it is
This is no, quiet, mealy mouse kind of girl. Taylor speaks her mind; she is considered assertive and direct, and prefers people to be direct with her, and she definitely is direct with everyone she deals with. Don’t be surprised to hear an “f-bomb” being dropped, because according to Taylor, that’s exactly what she’d rather tell someone as opposed to outright lying to their face. It may be abrasive, but she gets the job done.
9. She made it known what she wanted from her boyfriend, on-screen
Taylor’s long time boyfriend is singer/songwriter, Jon Stone. The two have had their ups and downs during their relationship and he’s appeared on the show, as he is friends with one of the cast members of the Very Cavallari. According to Earn the Necklace, Taylor and Stone had an outright, on-screen tiff that took place on a beach; a tiff that had fans watching Taylor let her boyfriend know exactly what she wanted from him, and that was, more of his time. She made it clear that she feels she invests more time in their relationship than he does, especially because he’s often on the road touring a lot. Fans thought this tiff might be the end of the relationship, but according to Instagram pics, it appears they made it through that little public battle.
10. She’s a huge fan of adventures sports
In Taylor’s spare time, she loves to get out and play. She is a big fan of adventure sports so if there’s an event going on, chances are, shes’s there. You can see tons of pics on her Instagram of her taking part in different sporting events, including hiking and rock climbing – two of her all-time favorites. With her active lifestyle, it’s not hard to see how she keeps so fit!