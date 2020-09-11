You’ve probably never heard the name Brittany Adebumola before, but that won’t be the case in just a few weeks. The young actress will be making her on screen debut in the upcoming Netflix series, Grand Army. The show follows a group of young people in New York City as they try to navigate the different issues such as racism, sexism, and sexual consent. The show will premiere on the platform on October 16, and it’s already getting a lot of attention. Since appearing in a successful Netflix series has the power to take a person’s career to new heights, there’s a good chance that Brittany’s first role could also be her breakout opportunity. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Brittany Adebumola.
1. She Started Acting When She Was 9
Brittany may be new to the world of professional acting, but she’s always known that a career as an actress was what she wanted. She developed an interest in acting when she was 9-years-old. At the time, she was living in Florida and began participating in local opportunities there. She eventually moved to Brooklyn where she started getting involved in acting classes.
2. She’s A Syracuse Alum
Brittany is a proud graduate if Syracuse University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in acting. Most college graduates start to feel a sense of anxiety about entering the real world after finishing school, but Brittany is lucky to have been cast in Grand Army right after graduating.
3. She Loves To Travel
Most people would agree that getting out and seeing the world is one of the best experiences a person can have. Nothing compares to the feeling of visiting new places and being immersed in different cultures. Brittany has gotten to do lots of traveling and has visited places like Canada, Spain, Italy, and Greece.
4. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Brittany was raised between Florida and New York, but her family’s roots trace back to Africa and the Caribbean. She is half Jamaican and half Nigerian. Brittany is extremely proud of the two cultures that have come together to make her the person she is.
5. She Loves Art
Due to her love of acting, it’s clear that Brittany has lots of respect for the arts. However, that respect extends beyond the performing arts. Brittany also loves visual arts. She often shares images of some of her favorite pieces with her followers on Instagram. She seems to particularly like bright paintings that tell meaningful stories.
6. She Likes To Sing
As a creative person, Brittany really loves to express herself. While acting has been her primary way of doing that, she also likes to sing. Brittany has a beautiful singing voice, however, it doesn’t look like she has released any music of her own. She also hasn’t mentioned whether or not that’s something she ever plans to do.
7. She Enjoys Reading
Brittany is the type of person who enjoys learning new things, and reading is one of the best ways to soak up new information. Judging by her Instagram she likes to read all sorts of different things but definitely has an interest in poetry. Occasionally, she shares some of pieces she enjoys with her followers on Instagram.
8. She Believes In The Importance Of Theater Programs
During high school, Brittany was part of after school theater program called Opening Act. The program had a very big impact on her life. Brittany says, “For myself and a lot of Opening Act students, it goes way beyond performing on a stage. In my experience, Opening Act taught me a lot of professional practices that I didn’t learn in high school, like making a resume. It made me feel more confident in professional spaces, including in college interviews and auditions. The tools I learned are what I’m using now to create and maintain these relationships”
9. She Likes Spend Time Outdoors
If there’s one thing technology can’t replace, it’s the beauty of nature. With that being said, Brittany enjoys spending time outdoors when she gets the chance. Whether it’s going for a swim or taking a hike, Brittany likes to get out and enjoy her surroundings.
10. She Is An Advocate For Social Justice
Standing up for what you believe in isn’t always an easy thing to do, however, Brittany has already shown that she isn’t afraid to do it. She uses her social media presence to speak out for the causes that are important to her. She is passionate about social justice and the fights to end racism and police brutality.