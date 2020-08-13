Emmy Award winning actress, Brittany Allen, has had an incredible career in more ways than one. Despite not being a household name, Brittany’s resume is stacked with some very impressive roles. If you’ve ever seen any of her work, you’ll know that she always puts on a stellar performance. On top of being a successful actress, she’s also an accomplished composer. Over the course of her more than 20 year, Brittany has made dozens of on screen appearances. She is most well-known for her role as Marissa Chandler on All My Children. Most recently, she appeared in the TV show, The Boys. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Brittany Allen.
1. She Never Planned On Being A Composer
Brittany is a big music fan and she has been for her entire life. But even though she’s always had a knack for music, becoming a composer wasn’t something she ever thought she’d do. As we all know though, life has a funny way of taking you places you never imagined going.
2. She Studied Music Theater
Despite not having plans to be a composer, Brittany’s love for music lead her to study musical theater at the Sheridan Institute for Technology and Advanced Learning. Although the school’s musical theater program is well-known and highly respected, Brittany had forgotten almost all of what she learned by the time she decided she wanted to score a film.
3. She Wants Justice For Breonna Taylor
Over the last several months, Brittany has been very vocal about her stance on the fight to end racism. Brittany has used her platform to raise awareness to issues of racism and police brutality, and she has also spread resources among her followers on social media. She has shared several posts demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, an unarmed black woman who was murdered by the police while she slept in her apartment.
4. She Loves Being Out In Nature
Spending time outdoors is one of the best things a person can do for themselves. Nothing compares to the feeling of breathing in fresh air and enjoying the peace and beauty of nature. This is something Brittany does on a regular basis and she particularly enjoys hiking.
5. She’s A Dog Person
If you thought it wasn’t possible for Brittany Allen to earn more cool points, you’re wrong. Being a dog person has definitely bumped her up a few notches. She is a proud dog mom a very loving named Mister. When Brittany goes on her adventures, Mister is always right by her side.
6. She Has A YouTube Channel
In 2017, Brittany started a YouTube channel where she could showcase her music. She uploaded her first video just 11-months-ago and she has less than 200 subscribers at the moment. Her subscriber count may be low, but her videos have gotten more than 37,000 total views.
7. She Enjoys Traveling
Brittany was born and raised in Toronto and has nothing but love and respect for her city. With that being said, it’s still nice to explore the world outside of your hometown. After all, getting the chance to experience other places is priceless. Over the years, Brittany has gotten the opportunity to do just that. She’s been able to do a good bit of traveling and has visited countries like France and the Netherlands.
8. She’s Learned A Lot About Music Production From YouTube
Despite the fact that Brittany isn’t classically trained in piano and she forgot most of what she learned about music theory, she has still become well-versed in beat making software. She told No Film School that she owes her education to YouTube. She said, “I feel really comfortable working in Logic and Ableton, and it’s amazing what you can learn from YouTube videos and from practice and trial and error.”
9. She Scored What Keeps You Alive
Brittany’s work in the film What Keeps You Alive proved just how talented she really is. On top of having a main role in the film, Brittany also scored it. Playing two very important parts in the production of a movie was definitely challenging, but Brittany handled it like a pro. For her first time scoring a film, Brittany definitely knocked it out of the park and she’s looking forward to the opportunity to do others down the line.
10. Her Character On What Keeps You Alive Wasn’t Initially Gay
What Keeps You Alive was directed by Brittany’s longtime boyfriend, Colin Minihan and the two have collaborated often. When he started to conceptualize the film, it was a no brainer that Brittany would play the role of Jules. However, initially Jules’ character was heterosexual.