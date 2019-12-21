10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brittany Matthews

Brittany Matthews might not be a household name, but that’s all right. She’s a young woman who is famous for being with a famous man, and that’s why you’re currently thinking to yourself that you have heard her name. She’s not a model or an actress. She doesn’t have her own Wikipedia page. She’s not someone you’ve seen in the credits of your favorite movie or the center of your favorite magazine. She’s your everyday girl next door with her long blonde hair and her sweet smile. She just so happens to be the current girlfriend of famed football player Patrick Mahomes, and we have everything you need to know about her right here.
1. They’re High School Sweethearts
When you meet the love of your life in high school, it just works out. If it doesn’t work out, it’s not the love of your life. It really, truly is that simple, you guys. These two met and fell in love when they were teenagers doing the high school thing. He played football. She played for the soccer team. They shared a lot of the same friends, and they had a good time in their Texas hometown. They fell for one another, and the rest is really just history.
2. They Went to Rival Colleges
When Brittany Matthews graduated from high school with Patrick Mahomes, they decided that they would go to college. However, they didn’t go to the same college. He decided to head to Lubbock to head to Texas Tech, and she went to the University of Texas at Tyler. They weren’t close together, but they found time to make things work even though they were college rivals in love.
3. She’s A Famous Athlete, Too
Maybe you don’t know her from the news in America, but did you know she was once a pro athlete, too? She played soccer for the Icelandic Soccer team. She loved it in high school, but she did not see herself continuing to play the sport in college because she was afraid it was going to be a busy time with classes. However, she had friends on the team, she tried out, and she made it. She spent some time playing professionally, too.
4. She’s A Business Owner
Now that she’s given up her pro soccer lifestyle, she’s created her own business in the Kansas City area. She’s a fitness trainer now, and she helps those who want to get fit and improve their quality of life do just that. Her business is called Brittany Lynne Fitness, and she manages to do quite well running her personal training empire from her home. She’s a force with which to be reckoned.
5. She Was Part of a Total Tragedy
In 2018, you may have seen her name in the headlines when a horrible situation occurred. Her stepfather, Paul Massey, went to see her boyfriend, a young man he’d known and loved for many years, play quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. He made it all the way to the stadium before he collapsed outside, later dying at the local hospital. It was unexpected, horrible, and it was a moment she will never forget in her life.
6. No One Told Mahomes About the Death Until After the Game
No one told Mahomes about his girlfriend’s stepfather’s death until after the game. His coach kept him away from the media and everyone else who might know that this happened right outside the stadium. They had a game to play, and it was something that they chose for him. After the game, his coach called him into the tunnel afterward and told him that Brittany’s stepfather died outside the stadium. He left the stadium and skipped all of the media afterward to be with her at the hospital in her time of need.
7. She Recently Needed Security
While she’s a strong young woman who can take on her own life, she did have to have some help recently when she was at one of Mahomes’ games. She was at Gillette Stadium with his brother to watch him play when the fans of the Patriots started harassing them and giving them problems. Fortunately, it wasn’t just her. Fans were also booing their own team, which is anything but classy. She had to have security move her and his brother from their seats to keep them safe.
8. She’s A Big Fan
She loves her boyfriend, and she is there at every possible game to cheer him on. She might not make it to all of his away games, but she does make it to all of Patrick Mahomes home games, and that’s what she does for him. She’s supportive, and they clearly have a healthy and loving relationship with one another.
9. She Gets a Lot of Hate
Brittany Matthews is clearly a lovely young woman who has a good life with the man she’s loved for a long time, but that does not stop people from making her miserable from time to time. They like to tell her that her boyfriend could do better. They tell him that he can do better. They like to make sure that they share their opinion that a famous football player can do so much better than a girl he’s been dating for years since they were in high school together. We disagree, though.
10. She Loves Kansas City
When the couple moved to Kansas City for his career, she instantly fell in love with the city. They brought their dogs and they made a home here, and they are quite happy with it. They’ve found that they really enjoy the people who live there the most, and they have been welcomed with open arms since they came. She’s happy with the situation, and she feels that they can live a long and happy life there as long as he is playing for the Chiefs. Until they are anywhere else, she’s made herself home here and she likes it.