Now in its 16th season, America’s Got Talent has gotten off to a great start. The competition is looking fierce as usual, but Brooke Simpson has already proven to be an early stand-out. Her cover of “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo stunned the judges and left viewers racing to the internet to post about how much they loved her voice. Her powerful sound and commanding stage presence showed that she really is a force to be reckoned with. Although there is still a lot more time left in the competition, Brooke is ready to do what it takes to make it all the way to the end and hopefully go home as AGT’s latest winner. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Brooke Simpson.
1. She Was On The Voice
If Brooke looks or sounds familiar to you, that could be because you remember her from The Voice. She competed on the show during season 13 and she got all four of the judges to turn around during her blind audition. She chose to be on Miley Cyrus’ team and eventually came up in third place.
2. She’s Native American
Brooke is 100% Native American and she is part of a North Carolina-based tribe called Haliwa-Saponi. Her culture has played an important role in her life and also credits her tribe with helping her fall in love with music. Although she no longer lives in North Carolina, it will always have a special place in her heart.
3. She Loves To Travel
Getting out and seeing the world is something that has always been exciting to Brooke. Luckily, her talents as an artist have given her plenty of opportunities to travel. She had gotten to visit lots of great places over the years both in and out of the United States. As her career continues to grow, so will the list of places she’s been.
4. She’s Married
Brooke isn’t just doing what she loves, she gets to do it with the person she loves right by her side. Brooke is happily married to a man named Ray and he appears to be her number one fan. Based on his Instagram profile, Ray is also a musician although it doesn’t appear that he’s been on any competition shows. The couple doesn’t technically have any children yet, but they are very proud pet parents.
5. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Thanks to the success she’s had, Brooke has built a large following on social media. She currently has almost 100,000 followers on Instagram and the numbers just keep growing. The high level of engagement among her audience has given her the chance to partner with companies to help market their products.
6. She’s Already Released Her Own Music
Being able to sing covers is all well and good, but in order to truly make it in the industry, you have to have your own songs. Brooke already has that part covered. From what we can tell, Brooke hasn’t released a full-length album yet, but she has released some original singles.
7. She’s Considered Giving Up On Singing
No matter how talented a person is, getting into the music industry is extremely challenging. This is something that Brooke has experienced firsthand. In recent years, she has come to close to giving up on her dreams and she’s considered going to get a ‘real’ job. If she wins AGT, she won’t have to worry about that. So it goes without saying that she has a lot riding on this opportunity.
8. She’s A Vocal Coach
Brooke really loves sharing her singing skills with the world, but she also likes to share her knowledge with other artists. In October 2020, she revealed that she had started teaching voice lessons and performance tips. It’s unclear if she’s currently accepting any new students.
9. She Sang The National Anthem At A Professional Game
Brooke has gotten a lot of cool opportunities over the years, and one of them was the chance to since the national anthem at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. Performing the national anthem before a big game is always an honor and it’s a great way for up-and-coming artists to gain exposure.
10. She Loves Being Outdoors
Brooke grew up spending a lot of time with nature and it’s something she’s always had an appreciation for. No matter how hectic life gets, she loves being able to take some time to get back to the earth. Whether that means going for a walk with her husband, hiking, or hanging out at the beach, Brooke enjoys being outside.