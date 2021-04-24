Brooklyn Sudano has spent her entire life around the entertainment industry, so it probably wasn’t much of a surprise when she decided to embark on her own career. Brooklyn made her on-screen debut in 2003 as Vanessa Scott in the popular sitcom My Wife and Kids. Since the show’s end in 2005, Vanessa has continued to land TV opportunities and she’s even broken into the film world. Her natural ability to light up the screen has never gone unnoticed, and Brookyn’s versatility has made her an asset to every project she’s been a part of. Fans will see her next in the upcoming Freeform series, Cruel Summer. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Brooklyn Sudano.
1. Her Mother Is A Music Legend
Brooklyn comes from a very well-known and artistic family. She is the daughter of the late singer, Donna Summer, who gained worldwide fame in the 1970s and became known as the “Queen of Disco”. Her father is Bruce Sudano who has written songs for several legendary artists including Michael Jackson.
2. She Was Valedictorian Of Her High School Class
Despite having parents who were in the entertainment industry, Brooklyn had a relatively ‘normal’ upbringing that didn’t include spending much time in the spotlight. Instead, she attended a local Catholic school and was allowed to participate in various activities. She was the valedictorian of her class at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, TN. She had no shortage of college acceptance letters, and she chose to attend Vanderbilt University. However, she decided to leave school early to pursue her dreams as an actress.
3. She’s A Singer
The apple certainly didn’t fall far from the tree when it came to Brooklyn. Like her parents, she loves to sing and write songs. When she was younger, she was even allowed to tour with her mother during the summer and sometimes she even got to perform on stage with her. Brooklyn has plans to release her own music in the future.
4.She’s A Formally Trained Actress
After leaving Vanderbilt, Brooklyn knew that she wanted to focus on her education on acting. She went on to study at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York City. The school boasts a long list of famous alumni including Marilyn Monroe, Chris Evans, Sally Field, and Angelina Jolie.
5. She’s Done Modeling
Acting isn’t the only time Brooklyn has shared her skills in front of a camera. While she was in school in New York, Brooklyn also dabbled in the world of modeling. She was signed to the Ford Modeling Agency and she was a part of campaigns for several big companies including Clean and Clear and Clairol.
6. She’s A Wife And Mother
Not only has Brooklyn balanced a successful acting career, but she’s done it all while being a wife and mother. In 2006, Brooklyn and her longtime boyfriend, Mike McGlaflin, tied the knot. The couple has one child together. She and her family currently live in the Los Angeles area.
7. She’s Not Really Into Social Media
Brooklyn has accounts on Twitter and Instagram, but she doesn’t spend much time on social media. When she does post, she doesn’t typically share anything regarding her personal life. As someone who grew up understanding the importance of privacy, this is likely something that she’s carried with her into adulthood.
8. She Loves To Travel
From an early age, Brooklyn got to experience what it was like to be exposed to different kinds of people. Thanks to her parents’ careers, she has seen more of the world than many people can even imagine. Now as an adult, Brooklyn continues to enjoy traveling and experiencing new things.
9. She Doesn’t Take Things For Granted
People who grow up with a ‘silver spoon’ often don’t realize how lucky they are. Brooklyn, on the other hand, has always been thankful for the opportunities she’s had in life. She told Emmy Magazine, “I’ve had an incredibly blessed life. There’s not a day that goes by that I’m not fully aware of that. I’ve always had this sense that there’s a responsibility to live up to the sacrifices that my parents, grandparents and all the people who came before me made for me.”
10. She Loves Working On Suspenseful Projects
Brooklyn has worked on quite a few different projects over the course of her career, but her role in the series Taken was especially exciting for her. While talking to Emmy Magazine she said that she loves action and suspense. That being said, she’s also probably very excited about Cruel Summer.