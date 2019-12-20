Since its first release in 1964, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue has been met with lots of anticipation. The 2020 issue will be no different. Next year’s release will feature a beautiful young model named Brooks Nader. Although she was relatively unknown before earning a spot in the swimsuit issue, she has quickly become the talk of the Internet. As the buzz around her name continues to grow, lots of people are eager to learn more about the future star. Fortunately, we’ve got all the tea – and we’re ready to spill it. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Brooks Nader.
1. Officially A Married Woman
Brooks may be in her early 20s, but that isn’t stopping her from settling down. After more than a year of wedding planning, Brooks and her fiance, William Haire tied the knot in front of more than 300 friends and family. The two were wed at a venue full of beautiful flowers in Brooks’ home state of Louisiana and she wore a stunning wedding gown by Oscar de la Renta.
2. Went To Tulane University
As a Louisiana native, it’s not much of a surprise that Brooks decided to stay close to home for college. After finishing high school, she enrolled in Tulane University where she hoped to earn a degree in finance. However she left school after two years to move to New York and pursue her modeling career. So far, I think it’s safe to say her decision paid off.
3. She’s The Oldest Sibling
Brooks is the oldest child in her family. She has three younger sisters. The four Nader girls were very close growing up, but Brooks’ new lifestyle has made it harder to spend time with her siblings. In an interview, Brooks stated “We went from spending every day together to seeing each other once every couple of months which has been difficult. But they’ve been so supportive of me every step of the way.”
4. Not Afraid To Clap Back On Social Media
Anyone with a big number of followers on social media has probably dealt with a troll or two. When you’re in the spotlight, people everywhere suddenly have opinions on everything you do – especially on social media. Brooks recently had a run in with a troll who questioned why she would wear a see thru dress. She didn’t hesitate to clap back with a comment saying “I love the hate queen.” Brooks also added, “Whatever makes you feel better about yourself.”
5. Her Modeling Career Got Off To A Rocky Start
Landing a spot in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue may be a huge accomplishment, but Brooks’ career didn’t always include such high-profile jobs. When she first began modeling, Brooks was turned down from several gigs and was often told that she didn’t have the right body type to have a successful career in modeling. Many people actually encouraged her to try her luck at a different line of work, but Brooks refused to give up.
6. Hopes To Change The Modeling ‘Standard’
Due to the many ups and downs she’s faced over the course of her career, Brooks knows how much prejudice exists in the modeling world. She hopes that her Sports Illustrated success will open more doors for herself and others. Brooks wants to “break the standard” and prove that people of different shapes and sizes are capable of working in the modeling industry.
7. Christie Brinkley Wanted Her In The Swimsuit Issue
As you can probably imagine, earning a spot in the Swimsuit Issue is pretty competitive. Having someone on your side definitely helps, and Brooks Nader was lucky enough to have the legendary Christie Brinkley in her corner. Brinkley actually hand-picked Brooks to be part of the issue, something Brooks consider to be a great honor. Brinkley also reassured Brooks that her body was perfect the way it was.
8. She Wants To Do More Than Modeling
Brooks’ dreams of being a model may have come true, but she doesn’t plan on stopping there. In addition to wanting a long and successful modeling career, Brooks also wants to expand into other ventures. Although she hasn’t specifically shared her plans for the future, she believes that things like being in Sports Illustrated will create future opportunities outside of modeling.
9. Her Sports Illustrated Shoot Was In Bali
As if being chosen to appear in an issue of Sports Illustrated wasn’t cool enough, Brooks got a cherry on top with the location of the shoot. Brooks’ pictures for the issue were taken in Bali where she got to hang out on the beach in a bikini. When the Sports Illustrated Instagram account posted some behind the scenes footage from the shoot followers everywhere expressed how excited they were to see the final product.
10. She Has Used Her Social Media Following To Take Free Baths At Hotels
I know you probably read the header to this one probably made you do a double take, but you rad it right the first time. Apparently, Brooks will “do anything for a bath.” After moving to New York, Brooks broke into tears when she realized the bath in her apartment didn’t work. She decided to use her resource to make sure she never has to stress over a bath again. Brooks began collaborating with luxury hotels throughout the city. In exchange for a free stay (and bath), Brooks would post about the hotel to her more than 300,000 Instagram followers.