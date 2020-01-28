10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bruno Bichir

Bruno Bichir is a celebrated television, stage, and film personality. He has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry in Mexico and beyond the Mexican borders. The Mexican star comes from a family that is famous for their contribution to film and television production. Bruno Bichir has graced the television screens through his different roles in various television series and movies such as “Narcos,” “Absentia,” “Sicario Sequel Soldado,” and “Don’t tempt me,” among many others. He is also the man behind the voice of the fictional character Toto in the Mexican record-breaking animation film “Huevos: Little Rooster’s Egg-cellent Adventure.” There is more to Bruno’s career that you probably didn’t know; here are some details to enlighten you.
1. His Family
Bruno Bichir comes from an entertainment family made up of prolific actors and an actress. He is a younger brother to Oscar-nominated actor Demian Bichir. His brother, Odiseo Bichir, is also an actor. Their parents, too, command respect for their actions and lead roles in films. According to Esquire, the father, Alejandro Bichir, doubles up as an actor and director while the mother Maricruz Nájera is a famous telenovela actress. The family is popular across Mexico as the first family of entertainment; they make such a desirable star-studded family together, that it would be thrilling to see all of them appear in a movie or series.
2. Featured in Best Bichir Award
The Bichir family alludes to the first family of entertainment for various apparent reasons. Imagine being in a family being overwhelmingly exceptional in the entertainment world that the members are nominated for an award in a distinctive category. Well, that is the Bichir family; they were recognized by MTV for their outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry and got to compete against each other in their own category during MTV’s version of Mexican Movie Awards. Demian Bichir beat the rest of the family members to clinch the Best Bichir Award for his role in “Bendito Infierno.”
3. Appeared together with Brother “The Bridge.”
The Bichir brothers, Demian and Bruno, finally got to feature jointly in a movie. Bruno joined his Oscar Academy Award nominee brother as a guest actor in the American drama crime series, “The Bridge.” The series highlights the chronology of two nations in bringing to book the killers of an American judge. Demian plays as Marco Ruiz, state police stationed at Chihuahua, who works with his colleagues from the US in pursuit of the assassins. According to TV Guide, the executive producer confirmed the inclusion of Bruno Bichir in the second season. Bruno could not wait to work with his brother, and since he was already a huge fan of the series being cast in, it was an honor.
4. Acting Idols
Bruno’s career in the stage, film, or television hugely draws inspiration from English poet and playwright William Shakespeare. He is also charmed by the Russian legendary Sergeievich Stanislavski, who is a theatre sensation worldwide. The principle he holds close to his heart from the acclaimed duo is to train on acting skills rather than only exercising on imaginations.
5. Part of Nespresso Talents
Bruno is actively engaged in nurturing emerging talents from the younger generations and is among the tutors who took part in the Nespresso Mexican edition of 2019. The competition gears to celebrate inventiveness in film production. According to Nespresso, they seek to equip filmmakers to tell stories via vertical videos. The finalists during the 2019 Mexican edition had the opportunity to collaborate with tutors and also got financial benefits to boost their careers in filmmaking and production.
6. 2019 invitee to the Oscars
Most people in the film industry yearn for recognition by the Oscar Academy, and Bruno Bichir is one lucky actor. He, among other distinguished artists and executives, was privileged to be an invitee to the 2019 Oscar’s class; over 800 artists and executives were invited to the Academy’s membership for their contribution to the theaters.
7. Seven-time Ariel nominee
Bruno has nominations for multiple awards in different categories, but his dominance in the Ariel Awards nomination is noteworthy. He bagged the Best Actor award for his roles in “El Anzuelo,” “Principio y fin Crónica de un Desayuno” and “El Jardín del Edén.” Besides his nominations as Best Actor, he also got recognized for his supporting roles in “El Patrullero,” “Golpe de Suerte,” and “Amoroso’s Fantasmas.”
8. Takes part in Cuenta Cuentos program
Together with the Cuenta Cuentos members, they visited children in Federico Gomez hospital to share inspirational and motivational stories. He read and acted “The Goofy Chicken” story alongside other stories in a bid to encourage the kids and help them develop their critical thinking skills. He feels humbled by the fact that his actions can put smiles on the faces of kids who encounter various difficulties. He expressed his commitment to support such future activities which aim to improve the welfare of children
9. Inspiration to be in the animation “Huevos: Little Rooster’s Egg-cellent Adventure.”
Bruno is the man behind the voice of Toto in the children’s animation. The star took an interest in being part of the movie due to his cordial relationship with the director Gabriel Palacio. He reveals that the director allowed him to add his input to the character besides doing the voice for Toto, the rooster.
10. Forum Shakespeare
Bruno Bichir extended his passion for acting by jointly purchasing the Shakespeare Forum with fellow actor Itari Marta. The forum boasts of being Mexico City’s cultural and artistic hub. It had been on lockdown since September 2018 due to its sustainability challenges but was reopened a year later by the new owners during the marking of International Theater Day. The revamped theater opens its doors for three categories of people, namely Company of the Forum, Accomplice of the Forum, and Friends of the Forum.