Below Deck fans will surely remember Bruno Duarte from his time on the show during season five. Despite being on the series for just one season, Bruno left a lasting impression on many viewers. Additionally, his rocky relationship with Kate Chastain played a big role in his storyline on the show. He recently found himself in the headlines again after making allegations regarding the show. According to the Cheat Sheet, Bruno claims that Captain Lee not only made fun of his accent, but forced him to eat rum cake despite knowing that Bruno doesn’t drink. Bruno also alleged that producers try to get cast members drunk to help spark drama. While some of this information probably isn’t new news to anyone who watches reality TV, it’s definitely got people talking about Bruno again. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Bruno Duarte from Below Deck.
1. He’s Lived In Several Countries
Even before Bruno started working in the yachting industry he had already been to different parts of the world. He was born in Portugal but lived much of his early life in Spain. He eventually moved to Finland. During an interview with Woofd he said, “I moved to Finland because of a girl. I’m a human that loves unconditionally regardless your gender, age, skin color, religion….and when I was discovering myself I realized that I could feel that for men too. After my relationship in Finland I decided to go back to Portugal and then I started to explore my sexuality more.”
2. He’s A Gamer’
Bruno is the kind of person who likes to be out and about but he also doesn’t mind sitting in the house playing video games. He is a pretty avid gamer and even has an account on Twitch where he posts live streams of the games he plays. Valorant appears to be his favorite game to play.
3. He Loves To Stay Active
Bruno is an aspiring model so he does his best to make sure he’s always camera ready. He spends a lot of time working out and he’s very proud of the fact that he has a beach body all year long. In addition to traditional gym workouts, Bruno also likes to swim and wrestle.
4. He Had A Rough Childhood
From the outside looking in it may look like Bruno is leaving the dream, but things in his life certainly haven’t always been easy. When he was younger he suffered a very tragic loss when his twin brother passed away. He also had to deal with abuse from his father.
5. He’s Very Active On Social Media
Even though his days on Below Deck are over, Bruno is doing his best to leverage the fame he got from being on the show. He has worked hard to build his platform on social media and he currently has more than 36,00 followers on Instagram. It doesn’t appear that he’s had any brand partnerships yet but it wouldn’t be surprising if he landed some in the future.
6. He Used To Work On Cruise Ships
Working on yachts isn’t the only experience Bruno has working at sea. He’s also spent some time working on cruise ships. He told Woofd, “It was always my dream to get on a cruise ship. I still remember my first day of high school my teacher asked me what I wanted to do, and I said, “I’m going to work on cruise ships,” and eventually I did! I love the ocean and those vessels are floating cities! They are so luxurious and at that time I was waiter, so the high end service fascinated me.”
7. He Initially Thought He and Kate Chastain Would Get Along
The fact that Bruno and Kate Chastain didn’t get a long wasn’t s secret, but it did come as somewhat of a surprise to him. When he initially got on the boat, he didn’t think that he and Kate would have any issues. Unfortunately, however, the two ended up being like oil and vinegar.
8. He’s Open To Doing Reality TV Again
For some people, reality TV is a one and done kind of experience, but that’s now how Bruno feels. Although he hasn’t done any shows before or after Below Deck, he is totally open to doing more reality TV in the future. If he does stay in the industry it’ll be interesting to see what kind of show he ends up on next.
9. He Sells Video Shoutouts On Cameo
Bruno built a decent sized fan base thanks to Below Deck, and he is doing everything he can to engage with them. On top of his regular social media posts, he also has an account on Cameo where he records and sells personalized video shoutouts for $20. People can also pay $2.99 to chat with him.
10. He’s Engaged
Bruno is an openly gay man and some of the struggles he’s had with his sexuality were documented on the show. In 2017, Bruno got engaged to his partner, Joseph, and they were both overjoyed. Although the two appear to still be together, they have not yet tied the knot.