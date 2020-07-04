Bryan Baeumler is truly the definition of a Jack of all trades. He is so talented in so many areas that it seems like there’s nothing he can’t do. Over the years, Bryan has become best-known for his work on HGTV where he’s hosted several shows including his most recent series, Island of Bryan. Throughout his career, the Ontario native has managed to gain international success. As a skilled handyman, Bryan has been able to create an entire brand around home building and design. Many of his business ventures have also involved his wife, Sarah, who is a very experienced interior designer. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Bryan Baeumler.
1. He Has A Bachelor’s Degree
Bryan clearly has a natural talent for renovations and other home design projects. However, that isn’t actually what he went to school for. Instead, he majored in political science and business at the University of Western Ontario where he earned his bachelor’s degree.
2. He Built His Family’s Cottage With His Own Hands
Bryan doesn’t just use his talents to help his clients, he also uses them to build things for his family. When he was a kid, he began spending his summer working to build the family cottage by hand. Not only was the project a great learning experience, but the end result was something his family can cherish for years to come.
3. He Truly Loves What He Does
We’ve all heard that that if you do something you love for work, it’ll never feel like work. In Bryan’s experience, this is true. He says, “A lot of days, I don’t feel like I’ve worked…We build things, we build them well, and that is what I love. I am happiest when I am constructing, and I enjoy the attention to detail and to the quality that it demands.”
4. He Learned What He Knows From His Father
It’s clear that Bryan has a knack for what he does, but even the most talented people need a good teacher to help them reach their full potential. For Bryan, that teacher was his father. When Bryan was a kid, his father began to watch him how to build and repair things. The two have a very close relationship and Bryan says that his father still offers help and advice whenever he needs it.
5. He’s An Award Winner
Bryan doesn’t just love what he does, he’s really good at it. He is well-known and highly respected, and all of the hard work he does doesn’t go unnoticed. Bryan has won a Gemini Award for Best Host in a Lifestyle/Practical Information, or Performing Arts Program or Series for the work he’s done on TV. Gemini Awards are given out by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television for achievements in TV productions.
6. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Bryan doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty, and that doesn’t only apply to his work. In his free time, Bryan enjoys spending time outdoors with his family. Some of his favorite things to do including going on hikes, going swimming, and enjoying water sports with his wife.
7. He Likes To Keep His Work Life And Home Life Separate
Bryan is an incredibly hard worker, but that doesn’t mean he’s working all the time. He understands the importance of unplugging from work and spending time with his family. For that reason, he doesn’t have an office at home. He says he prefers to keep his work and his home life completely separated.
8. He Enjoys Traveling With His Family
On top of having a job that he loves, Bryan also has a job that has given him the chance to see the world. Bryan loves to traveling and has been given plenty of opportunities to do so. Some of the destinations he’s gotten to visit include The Bahamas, where he and his wife own a luxury resort.
9. He Started His Own business At 14
Bryan was introduced to entrepreneurship at a very young age. When he was just 14-years-old, he and some friends started a local handyman business where they completed off jobs and other projects for their neighbors. Having a business at such a young age helped Bryan build a strong foundation to eventually become the person he is today.
10. He’s Romantic
Romance is one of the keys to a long lasting relationship; When Bryan asked his wife out for their first date, he showed that he is definitely the romantic type. Sarah said, “Our first date was in September of 2001 in Toronto. Bryan had planned an evening out on the town for us. First we went and saw The Lion King theatre production, which was fantastic. Afterwards, we went for a lovely sushi dinner. He definitely pulled out all the stops, and it was a very exciting first date.”