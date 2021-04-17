More than a year after season one of The Circle was released on Netflix, the series is back and it’s off to an exciting start. The new guest is full of fun personalities and Bryant Wood is one of them. Although the season is just getting started, many have already labeled Bryant a fan favorite and it’s easy to see why. He’s laid back, positive, and so far it seems like he might just have what it takes to become the show’s next winner. Unfortunately, however, all episodes of The Circle aren’t released at once, so viewers will have to tune in every week to see who gets eliminated and who makes it all the way. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Bryant Wood.
1. He Left Home At 15
Bryant’s journey so far has been a very interesting one and it hasn’t been without its twist and turns. He was born and raised in Texas, but he didn’t stay in his parents’ house for long. Bryant In an Instagram post he said, “I moved out when I was 15, in search of people like me.”
2. He Is An Entrepreneur
Bryant may not be the suit and tie type, but that doesn’t make him any less of a businessman. He is the co-founder of a company called Modern Nirvana. According to the business’ Instagram bio, Modern Nirvana was created to help “people find their individual nirvana through ancient and modern practices.” Actress Kat Graham is another one of the company’s founders.
3. He Is An Actor
One of the major differences between this season’s cast and the cast from season one is that so far, everyone from season two seems to be someone who is already affiliated with the entertainment industry in some way. Bryant is no exception. According to his IMDB page, he already has over a dozen acting credits.
4. He Likes To Travel
Bryant is the kind of person who is all about living life outside of his comfort zone. He wants to build as many memories as possible and he wants to build them in new places. Bryant loves to travel and he has been fortunate to see many different parts of the world. Some of the places he’s been to include Indonesia and Italy.
5. He Was A College Athlete
Bryant has a very competitive side which will likely come in handy during his time on The Circle. He is a very talented athlete and his skills even earned him a scholarship to Grand Canyon University in Arizona which is a division one school. It’s unclear what he majored in.
6. He Is A Triplet
The most we learn about Bryant the most interesting he becomes. He is actually a triplet and it doesn’t appear that he has any other siblings. His brothers’ names are James and Richard. Outside of that, however, there isn’t much information out there about Bryant’s brother or the rest of his family.
7. He Was On America’s Next Top Model
To say that Bryant is a Jack of all trades probably wouldn’t be accurate enough to describe all the things he’s done. In addition to being an actor and an athlete, Bryant is also a model. At one point he was even featured on the TV series America’s Next Top Model. His work as a model has given him the chance to work with several well-known brands including Aronik and Pump.
8. He Is Dedicated To Helping Others
Founding Modern Nirvana wasn’t just about business for Bryant, it’s something he is genuinely passionate about. He wants to use his skills to help others and teach them how to find inner peace. He is a breathwork coach and he is passionate about providing health and wellness tips.
9. He Has A Huge Social Media Following
Like lots of the other cast members on this season of the show, Bryant is no stranger to getting a lot of attention. He has built a massive social media following over the last few years and between his two Instagram profiles he has more than 500,000 followers. There’s no doubt that his following will grow even more thanks to The Circle.
10. He Spends A Lot Of Time Outdoors
Bryant has nothing but love and respect for the earth and he loves spending as much time out in nature as he can. He enjoys doing things like swimming and hiking and being outdoors is one of his favorite ways to meditate and relax. Unfortunately for him, he won’t be spending much time outdoors while he’s on The Circle.