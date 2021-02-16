Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cady McClain

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cady McClain

2 mins ago

Cady McClain has been in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years and during that time she has more than two dozen on screen roles. What she is most popular for, however, is the work she’s done in the soap opera world. Cady has appeared in several very popular soap operas including All My Children, The Young and the Restless, and As The World Turns. Most recently, she has been playing Jennifer Horton in Days of Our Lives. Although soaps are what she is best-known for, they certainly aren’t the only thing Cady can do. She is  Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Cady McClain.

1. She Started Her Career As A Child

Cady is well-known for the work she’s done as an adult, but what many people don’t realize is that she actually began her acting career when she was a child. She got her start when she was just 9-years-old when she was cast in a Bandaid commercial. She continued to appear in commercials for several major brands including Barbie, McDonald’s, and Burger King.

2. She Has Mexican Ancestry

Cady was born and raised in California, but her family’s roots trace back to Mexico on her father’s side. It’s unclear if she still has any family in Mexico but she is very proud of her heritage. When she and her husband, Jon Lindstrom, married in 2014 they went to Mexico for their honeymoon.

3. She Has Theater Experience

Since Cady has spent most of her career doing soap operas, there may be some people out there who don’t think she’s capable of doing any other kind of role. What they don’t kn ow is that Cady has had a pretty successful theater career. She began doing theater work at a young age and has been in several productions including The Red Address.

4. She Was A Blogger

Creativity is a very important part of who Cady is, and acting isn’t the only way she likes to express that creativity. She also enjoys writing and ran a blog on the ABC website for several years. Cady also ran a blog through her own website. In addition to blogging, Cady also likes to write poems.

5. She Has Lots Of Behind The Scenes Experience

Being in front of the camera is what has gotten Cady the most notoriety, but she also knows how to do her thing when she gets behind it as well. She is a filmmaker who has written, directed, and produced her own projects ranging from short films, movies, and TV shows.

6. She Is A Musician

Cady McClain is truly one of those people who can do a little bit of everything. On top of writing, acting, and directing she is also a musician. Making music is more than just a hobby for Cady and she has released two albums. Her most recent project, Club Passim, was released in 2010.

7. She Likes To Cook

When people start feeling their schedules getting busy, cooking is usually one of the first things to go. After all, who wants to spend a bunch of time in the kitchen when take out is an option? Cady, on the other hand, enjoys cooking and uses it as another way to express herself.

8. She Has Done Lots Of Voice Work

Cady’s live action roles are what most people know her for, but her voice acting skills are also top-notch. Her voice work isn’t what you would expect, though. She hasn’t voiced characters in any video games or animated movies or shows, but she has narrated several audiobooks.

9. She Is An Emmy Award Winner

When you dedicate years of your life to something, it’s always nice to have that hard work be acknowledged by people who understand how much you’ve sacrificed. In the entertainment world, that acknowledgment tends to come in the form of rewards. Cady has won two Emmy Awards during her career: one in 1990 for Outstanding Juvenile Female in a Drama Series and another in 2004 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. There’s a good chance Cady will be able to take home some more awards before it’s all said and done.

10. She Loves Giving Back To Others

Cady has made it a point to use her platform to do more than provide entertainment. She is very serious about contributing to the greater good and she has done lots of charity work over the years. Some of the causes she’s most passionate about include helping at risk youth and helping young people explore their interests in the arts.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

We Just May Get to see a True Detective Season 4
The Original Cast of The Real World is Coming to Paramount+
Disney is Doing WHAT with Predator?
Five Solid TV Shows That Focus on Tiny Houses
The Top Five Allegorical Films of All-Time
Five Movies You Completely Forgot Dean Norris Was In
10 Incredibly Annoying Characters in Otherwise Awesome Movies
Why We’ll Be Watching Judd Apatow’s Pandemic Movie “The Bubble”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cady McClain
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kyle Allen
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Eve Best
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ryan-James Hatanaka
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
10 Marvel Heroes That Actually Act More Like Villains
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Demon Slayer Season 2
Let’s Talk About That Demon Slayer Season 2 Teaser
Sword Art Online VR
Why We Want a Sword Art Online Style VR MMO
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
What We Expect From The Witcher Netflix Anime
Demon Slayer Hinokami Keppuutan
What We Want From The Demon Slayer PS4 Game
Here’s Why Son-of-a-Dungeon Is Worth A Look
Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen Exotic Armor
Here’s The New Season of the Chosen Exotic Armor in Destiny 2
Week 1 Seasonal Challenges Destiny 2
How to Complete Week 1 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2
Destiny 2: No Time To Explain
Everything You Need to Know About The No Time To Explain in Destiny 2