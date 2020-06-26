10 Things You Didn’t Know about Caesar Mack

All of the shows in the 90 Day Fiance franchise are known for casting some pretty interesting people. But Caesar Mack might just be the most interesting of them all. The North Carolina native appeared on season three of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days where his relationship with a Ukrainian woman named Maria left viewers in awe. Not only was it blatantly obvious that Maria wasn’t actually interested in Caesar for any reason other than money, but after years of communicating over the internet and the phone, they’d never met. Even though Caesar didn’t get the love he was looking for from Maria, he has since gotten love from hundreds of thousands of viewers. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t now about Caesar Mack.
1. He Met Maria In Real Life
One of the most bizarre things (and trust me, there were a lot of them) about Caesar’s relationship with Maria was that they’d never met in person. Any time they’d make arrangements to meet, she’d always bail at the last minute. As a result, viewers spent the entire season wondering whether or not Maria was actually real. Although she finally made an on screen appearance, she and Ceasar didn’t meet before the season ended. However, he claims that they have since met in person. However, there were no cameras filming at the time, and any pictures they took together have allegedly been deleted.
2. He Has An Account On Cameo
Caesar is easily one of the most well-known cast members in 90 Day history, so it’s no surprise that fans want more and more of him. Now they can have exactly that. Caesar has made an account on Cameo, a platform that allows celebrities, reality TV stars, and influencers to create personalized/customized videos for their fans. For just $40, you can get a video from Caesar.
3. Drake Follows Him On Instagram
Drake is one of the biggest stars in the entire world. Although he has over 68 million followers on Instagram, he only follows 2,246 and one of them is Caesar. Not only is that very cool for Caesar, but it also shows that Drake loves reality TV like the rest of us.
4. He Has A Secret Creepy Side
Once Caesar started getting popular on reality TV, fans uncovered that he had a second Instagram account that was a little on the creepy side. The account, which was called VanillaCreamLover, shows photos of Caesar posed with adult film stars and also making some questionable comments about black women. The account has since been deleted, but lots of people were rubbed the wrong way.
5. He Unknowingly Paid For Maria To Take A Trip With Another 90 Day Cast Member
During his ‘relationship’ with Maria, Caesar allegedly spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on her. He even claims that he unknowingly paid for Maria to go on a vacation to meet up with fellow 90 Day Fiance star, Jesse Meester. Caesar said, “When she went to Barcelona, you know, I paid for that trip. She said that she needed some money for the bills. And the other thing is, you don’t really know what they did when she was in Barcelona with him, even though that they said that they’re friends. They could have did something else. We’ll never know”
6. He Loves To Work Out
Caesar may not look like your typical gym rat, but he really enjoys working out. Since his relationship with Maria ended, he seems to be especially interested in keeping his body looking at good as possible. Apparently, revenge bodies aren’t just for scorned women.
7. He Has A New Girlfriend
Caesar and Maria may be a thing of the past, but he hasn’t given up on love. In May, Caesar shared that he was in a new relationship with a woman named Aya who lives in Louisiana. Caesar said the couple met on Facebook and had begun dating online. Unfortunately, it’s unclear whether or not they’re still together.
8. He Likes To Cook
Caesar may not be the smoothest guy in the planet, but he has some other great qualities. He’s kind, generous, and best of all, he likes to cook. At one point, it seemed like he was even going to start a little cooking show on Instagram, but he stopped posting after one upload.
9. He Loves Interacting With His Fans
Caesar is really loving all the attention he’s been getting since being on 90 Day Fiance, but he isn’t letting it blow his head up. He has maintained a good sense of humor through all of the jokes and memes about him, and he loves getting on social media to interact with her fans.
10. He Has A Close Relationship With His Mom
Caesar hasn’t started a family of his own yet, but family is still important to him. He has a close relationship with his mom and gave her a very sweet shout out on Mother’s Day. He could’ve definitely used some motherly advice when he was dealing with Maria though.