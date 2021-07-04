Cailey Fleming isn’t even old enough to drive yet, and she’s already built a very solid foundation for her career. The talented young actress has become known all over the industry for her talent and hard work. While some may have thought she was just another cute kid, Cailey has proven that she is very serious about her craft. Her resume speaks for itself and she’s already gotten the chance to be part of some very big projects. Most people will recognize her from playing Judith Grimes in The Walking Dead, and now she’s getting lots of attention for her role in the new TV series Loki. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Cailey Fleming.
1. She’s From Mississippi
Cailey was born and raised in Mississippi, but outside of that, there isn’t much information on her upbringing. According to the Census, Cailey’s hometown, Picayune, has a population of just over 10,000 people. As you can guess, it’s probably not the best place to build a professional acting career. It’s unclear if she still lives in Mississippi or if she’s relocated to Los Angeles as actors often do.
2. She Loves Spending Time Outside
Due to her career, there are a lot of things about Cailey’s life that are very different from other people her age. Underneath it all, however, she’s still just a regular teenager who likes to have fun. When she isn’t working, she loves to spend time outdoors and she really loves being at the beach.
3. Family Is Important To Her
Cailey comes from a very close family and she is thankful that they have really supported her throughout her acting journey. Both of her parents have been instrumental in her getting where she is today. It’s unclear exactly how many siblings she has although it appears that she has quite a few.
4. It’s Unclear If She’s Had Formal Acting Training
Cailey’s acting career began at an early age which means that she probably didn’t have time to attend drama school. We don’t know exactly what led her to want to act in the first place or if she’s undergone any formal acting training in the years since she started. One thing we do know, though, is that Cailey is definitely a natural.
5. She’s A Dancer
Acting isn’t the only creative talent Cailey has. She is also a great dancer who started performing at a very early age. Due to her busy work schedule, Cailey doesn’t get the opportunity to do dance the way she used to, but it’s still something she enjoys doing for fun.
6. She Loves Connecting With Her Fans
Cailey is extremely grateful for all of the people who have supported her acting journey and she loves being able to show her appreciation. Occasionally, she’ll post images of fan art and she always makes it a point to be vocal about how thankful she is that she’s been able to build such a devoted fanbase.
7. She’s Homeschooled
Trying to balance a traditional school schedule can be virtually impossible when you’re essentially working a full-time job. As a result, Cailey has been homeschooled for the last several years. Despite not going to school with her peers, she does her best to maintain friendships.
8. She’s Allowed To Watch The Walking Dead
Cailey was only about 11 years old when she was cast on The Walking Dead, which is a little younger than the intended audience for the show. However, since she is a cast member her parents have allowed her to watch the show although it doesn’t appear that she watched it prior to being cast.
9. She Was In Star Wars
I wasn’t exaggerating earlier when I said that Cailey has already been part of some very successful projects. Her first big acting opportunity came in 2015 when she played Young Rey in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. She reprised the role in 2019 for Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.
10. She Has A Large Social Media Following
Social media has become a very powerful tool, and this is even more true for people in the entertainment industry. Things have gotten to the point where actors who have big social media followers are being favored for roles simply because of their online popularity. Luckily for Cailey, she’s all good in that department. She currently has 537,000 followers on Instagram and that number is only going to get higher as she gets further along in her career. At the moment, her mother is in charge of her Instagram page.