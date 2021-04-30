Calahan Skogman is a name you may not have heard before, but that’s all about to change. Although he has been in the entertainment industry for several years, he doesn’t have much on-screen experience, but his big break is officially here. He is a cast member in the new Netflix series Shadow and Bone and his performance has been getting him a lot of attention. Despite the fact that he’s new to the TV world, you’d never be able to tell that from watching him work. He doesn’t appear to have any projects in the works at the moment, but there are a lot of people who are hoping to see more than him. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Calahan Skogman.
1. He’s A Wisconsin Native
Calahan was born and raised in Green Bay, WI and that’s something he will always be proud of. There isn’t much information on what piqued his interest in entertainment or when he got started on his acting journey. It’s unclear where Calahan lives now, but he is likely based somewhere in the Los Angeles area.
2. He’s A Big Music Fan
Music is one of the few things that has the ability to connect people from all over the world. Calahan may not be a musician himself, but music has a very special place in his heart. He has diverse taste in music and he loves sharing some of his favorite songs with his followers on social media.
3. He Studied At USC
There are lots of actors who prefer to start their careers by jumping right into the interview process. Calahan, however, decided to get some formal training before really getting started. Calahan attended graduate school at the University of Southern California where he earned a master’s degree in acting.
4. He’s A Screenwriter
So far it appears that Calahan has focused most of his attention on acting, but that isn’t the only aspect of the entertainment industry he enjoys. According to his biography on IMDB, Calahan is a screenwriter although he doesn’t have any official screenwriting credits at the moment.
5. He’s Adventurous
There’s no one way to live life, but most people would agree that having as many fun experiences as possible is the best way to go. This is definitely something that Calahan does. He likes to get out and make the most of each day. He enjoys doing things like traveling, hiking, boating, and waterskiing.
6. He likes To Work Out
Looking and feeling his best are two things that are very important to Calahan. He spends a lot of time at the gym working on his physique. All of the training he’s done has paid off and he can be ready for a shirtless scene at a moment’s notice. For him, working out isn’t just about looks, though. Exercise also has lots of great mental health benefits.
7. He Has Fan Pages On Social Media
You know you’ve made it when people start creating fan pages dedicated to you. That being said, Calahan has made it. Even though he’s only had one TV role, people already love him so much that they’ve created social media fan pages to post updates on him. One of the accounts already has more than 1,000 followers.
8. He’s All About Spreading Positivity
Ups and downs are a part of life for everyone, and it can be difficult not to let the downs keep you there. Calahan’s journey may not have always been easy, but he’s always managed to keep moving forward. He does his best to see the bright side of things and he uses his platform to spread good vibes to others.
9. He Enjoys His Privacy
The spotlight can be a hard thing to resist, and when some people get a taste they can’t seem to let it go. Calahan doesn’t appear to be one of those people. Instead, he seems to prefer life away from the spotlight. So far, he hasn’t done many interviews and he doesn’t share much information on social media. As Calahan’s career continues to progress, it’ll be interesting to see if he decides to open up more.
10. He Has Theater Experience
He may not have spent a lot of time in front of the camera, but that doesn’t mean Calahan doesn’t have much acting experience. He’s no stranger to the stage and spent the early days of his career performing in small theaters. While those opportunities may not have been glamorous, they were very important in helping him get where he is today.