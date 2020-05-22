Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cameron Gellman

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cameron Gellman

19 seconds ago

2020 is shaping up to be a huge year for Cameron Gellman. The young actor has been working professionally since 2016, and he’s already on the brink of becoming a big star. Gellman has a main role on the new superhero themed series, Stargirl. His character, Rick Tyler, is also known as the Hourman. Playing a dual role gives Gellman the chance to show how incredibly talented he is. There’s a good chance that this opportunity will open up even more doors for him down the line. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Cameron Gellman.

1. He’s Been In Commercials

As with any career, actors have to start somewhere. A lot of times, that somewhere is commercials. Doing commercials is a great way for actors to get their foot in the door, and that’s exactly what happened with Cameron. He did a few commercial in his early days for companies like Benzac.

2. He’s Acted In Stage Productions

Most people are familiar with Cameron from his on screen work, but he’s also got some theater experience. According to his resume on Actors Access he’s been in stage productions of The Wizard of Oz, The Laramie Project, and Disasterama. Cameron hasn’t mentioned whether or not he plans to return to the stage at any point.

3. He’s Had Lots Of Formal Training

Natural talent is great, but it’ll only get you so far. At some point, formal training comes in handy for all actors. Over the course of his career, Cameron has had lots of training and has studied things like character development, improv, and even contemporary dance.

4. He Was The Star Of His High School Play

It takes some people their entire lives to discover something they’re truly passionate about. Luckily for Cameron, he found his passion pretty early on. He has loved acting from a young age and began participating in school plays during high school where he eventually earned starring roles.

5. He’s From Missouri

Cameron Gellman was born and raised in Missouri. He attended Clayton High School and graduated in 2017. Although he is very proud of where he’s from, Missouri isn’t the best place to be for acting opportunities. As a result, he eventually relocated to the Los Angeles area in order to help elevate his career.

6. He’s A Dog Lover

If you’ve ever had a dog, you know that the phrase “man’s best friend” couldn’t be any truer. There’s something extra special about the bond between a dog and a human. As a proud dog dad, Cameron knows this first hand. He has a very cute golden retriever named Fred who he loves to hang out with whenever he can.

7. He Loves Spending Time Outside

When Cameron gets free time, he likes to spend it enjoying the outdoors. He likes doing things like hiking and horseback riding. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has taken away a lot of the activities most people are used to, going outside and exploring nature is one thing we can all still do.

8. He’s A Basketball Fan

Before he was an actor, Cameron Gellman was an athlete. He grew up around basketball and played the sport himself until an arm injury took him out of commission. His playing days may be over, but Cameron is still a big fan of the game.

9. He’s Interested In Reiki

Cameron’s actor’s access page lists Reiki as one of his interests. Unfortunately, the page doesn’t go into detail about how Cameron incorporates Reiki into his life. According to Reiki.org, “Reiki is a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing. It is administered by “laying on hands” and is based on the idea that an unseen “life force energy” flows through us and is what causes us to be alive. If one’s “life force energy” is low, then we are more likely to get sick or feel stress, and if it is high, we are more capable of being happy and healthy.”

10. He’s Had Some Health Issues

Cameron was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 13-years-old. Since his diagnoses, he has worked to help other young people who are dealing with the disease. When he was still in middle school, he was also diagnosed with celiac’s disease. Although he’s had to face these health issues which have also required him to drastically change his diet, Cameron has managed to remain positive.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Office
The Office Fan Pens a Complete Season 10 Script
Supergirl Season 5
What We Can Expect From Supergirl Season 6
Ruby Rose Batwoman Tease
What We Can Expect from Batwoman Season 2
Check out the Trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Mindy Kaling is Writing The Script for Legally Blonde 3
The Reason Why Christian Bale Ditched The Terminator Franchise for Good
Every Star Wars X-Wing Scene Set to the Song “Danger Zone”
Michael Mann Wants to Make a Heat Prequel Movie
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cameron Gellman
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Antonia Johnson
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jason Hawes
Whatever Happened to Michelle Meyrink?
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Meet The 90 Year Old Gamer Grandma
Assassin’s Creed: What Will Be The Next Game’s Time Period?
Why We’ll Be Checking out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters