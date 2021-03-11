Even a seasoned musician might find themselves a little nervous when performing in front of three superstar judges. So you can only imagine how nervous a 17-year-old high school student would be in that same situation. When Cameron McGhar walked in to audition for a shot at going to Hollywood, it was clear she was fighting against some serious nerves. Fortunately, she was able to pull herself together to sing a cover of “You Ain’t Woman Enough (to Take My Man)” by Loretta Lynn. Although her performance didn’t wow the judges, she still managed to earn a Golden Ticket. She has some work to do if she’s going to stand a chance at becoming the next American Idol, but Cameron is ready to do what it takes. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Cameron McGhar.
1. She Is Always Dreamed Of Being On American Idol
Even if Cameron doesn’t end up winning the competition, just being on the show is something she’s always hoped for. Cameron told a local ABC station, “Growing up, me and my nana would sit in the living room and watch American Idol and during the commercial we’d play around like I was the contestant and she was the judge.”
2. She Is A Cheerleader
Cameron is currently on her way to becoming a star, but underneath it all she is still a ‘typical’ teenager. She is still a high school student and she is a member of the cheerleading team. The rest of the squad has been very supportive of her journey towards becoming the next American Idol.
3. She Loves Fashion
Since Cameron is someone who loves to perform, there’s no doubt that she’s also someone who likes to find creative ways to express herself. Music isn’t her only way of doing that. She is also really into fashion and she loves putting together cute outfits for every occasion.
4. She Is A Pageant Girl
Even though Cameron has never done anything like American Idol before, she isn’t exactly new to being on stage. She competed in and won the 2018 Junior Miss Chitlon County pageant. Hopefully she’ll be able to recreate that same outcome during her time on Idol.
5. She Hasn’t Released Any Music
American Idol contestants come to the show at all sorts of different places in their careers. Some have already released songs and albums while others have even had previous record deals. On the other hand, there are people like Cameron who are still very early on in their journey and haven’t released and music yet.
6. She Is A Christian
As one of the states in the Bible Belt, religious (specifically Christianity) has always been a big part of Alabama’s culture. Although Cameron hasn’t gone into detail about her exact beliefs, the line “walk by faith” in her Instagram bio suggests that she is a Christian.
7. She Loves Hanging Out By The Water
Between music and cheerleading, Cameron’s schedule is probably pretty packed. When she does get free time, however, she loves to spend it hanging out with her friends. She loves hanging out by the water whenever she gets the chance, but unfortunately, Clanton, Alabama isn’t too close to the ocean.
8. She Is A Private Person
Any time someone gets in the spotlight, people want to learn as much about them as possible. Unfortunately for Cameron’s fans, there isn’t much information out there about her. Based on her social media activity, it appears that Cameron is a private person. None of her content really touches on her personal life. It’s also important to note that there are probably some things she can’t share on social media due to being on the show. It’ll be interesting to see if she decides to open up more throughout the season.
9. Her Grandmother Is Her Biggest Fan
When you’re trying to accomplish a goal it’s always nice to have the support of the people you care about. Cameron has a very close relationship with her grandmother and she’s incredibly thankful that she has been there for her every step of the way during her journey.
10. She’s Already Learned A Lot From American Idol
As an artist, Cameron is always looking for ways to grow and improve her skills. So far, her experience on American Idol has been able to help her do just that. Just being surrounded by other talented people has helped open her eyes and learn new things. While talking to ABC Cameron said, “I think I’ve grown a lot from it, especially musically, and I can’t wait for everybody to see it.”