2020 has been a huge year for Camille Razat’s career. She has gone from being a relatively unknown up and coming actress to the star of a Netflix original series. She is officially best-known for her role as Camille in the show Emily in Paris. Her character befriends Emily, an American who recently moved to France, and plays a big role in her story. Despite being a newcomer, Camille has the poise of a veteran and her performance has a lot of people curious about the young actress. Emily in Paris may be her first big role, but we have a very strong feeling that it won’t be her last. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Camille Razat.
1. She Loves To Box
Camille may not look like much of a fighter, but that’s exactly why you can’t judge people based on how they look. She loves to stay active and boxing is one of her favorite ways to burn calories. Although she doesn’t box competitively, it has still become a big part of her routine.
2. Emily In Paris Is Her First Big American Project
If you’re American and Camille doesn’t look familiar to you, it’s because she’s a new comer to the American acting scene. Although Emily in Paris isn’t her first acting job, it is her first role in an American production. However, you’d never be able to tell that by the way she handles herself.
3. She’s A Model
It’s no secret that the camera loves Camille, and that doesn’t only apply to her career as an actress. She has also found success as a model and appears to be signed to a modeling agency called Premium Models. She has done shoots with big name publications such as Vogue Magazine and Vanity Fair. Additionally, she has worked with several major brands including Lancome and Celine.
4. She Has A Large Social Media Following
Despite still being early in her career, Camille is already building a very strong fan base. She is an active social media user and her followers love to see her share her latest looks on Instagram. At the moment, she has 142,000 followers on Instagram and that number is only going to grow.
5. She Enjoys Relaxing by The Water
No matter how much you love your job, it’s always nice to get some time away from work to rest and recharge. When Camille gets some free time, one of her favorite places to do is relax by the water. Whether that means hanging out at the beach or laying out by the pool, she loves an excuse to get in her bikini.
6. She Really Is French
Camille’s character in Emily in Paris is French, and that part of the role isn’t really an act. Camille was born and raised in Toulouse and she is very proud of her country and culture. As far as we can tell, she hasn’t discussed any plans to move to the United States.
7. She Participated In Blackout Tuesday
Racial tension in the United States has always been an issue, but 2020 has made things even more strained. Several months ago, organizers created a virtual protest called Blackout Tuesday to allow people to show their solidarity with the fight to end racism. Although Camille isn’t even from the United States, she participated by posting a black square on her Instagram account on June 2, 2020.
8. She’s A Private Person
Camille has been spending a lot of time in the spotlight lately, but that doesn’t mean that she’s taken it as an opportunity to let the world into her private life. She is a very low key person who doesn’t put her personal business out there. Even though she is very active on social media, her content mostly consists of modeling pictures.
9. She’s Relatively New To Acting
Camille isn’t exactly a rookie in the acting world, but she’s not really a newcomer either. She made her first on on screen appearance in 2014 in the French short film, La dernière virée. She went on to be cast in the French mini series Disparue the following year. She seems to be splitting her focus equally between acting and modeling.
10. She Likes To Travel
Most people would consider Camille’s situation to be a dream. She’s young, beautiful, and makes a living from acting and modeling. On top of that, her lifestyle has also afforded her the opportunity to do lots of traveling. She has spent a lot of time in the United States and she has also visited several places in France.