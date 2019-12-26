In June of this year, Camilla Schrier was officially crowned Miss Virginia and went on to compete for the national title. Then, last week on December 19, 2019, Schrier won that crown as well, being named Miss America for 2020. She already held other titles from previous pageants which she participated in on her way to claiming the coveted crown she has been honored with recently. Let’s get to know this beautiful young lady a bit better. From her family life to how she got involved in pageants, and all the way to her goals for the future, Camille Schrier has a lot to offer, so let’s discover how she wants to use her new title to help her succeed at her goals. Read on… Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Camille Schrier:
1. Birth and Early Years
Born June 30, 1995 in Newtown, Pennsylvania, Camille Thomasina Schrier was raised in Newtown and Scranton. She is a Cancer, born in the Year of the Ox. Her parents are Tom and Cheryl Schrier, and they raised her together with two sisters and a brother. As a teenager, Camille attended high school at the Hun School of Princeton, which is a private day/boarding school for grades 6 through 12.
2. Further Education
After graduation high school, Camille attended classes at the University of Michigan for a couple of years before transferring to Virginia Tech in her junior year. In 2018 she graduated cum laude from Virginia Tech with degrees in systems biology and biochemistry and a minor in chemistry. A member of the Kappa Delta sorority, Schrier was then to the Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Pharmacy, and has been working toward her doctorate since 2018. Well, I think this shows us that this Miss America is way more than just another pretty face.
3. The Spirit of Competition
Camille began focusing on pageant competition when she was 14-years-old; she competed in her first pageant that same year. She competed for the National American Miss Pennsylvania Junior Teen title in 2010 and made it to the top 15, before qualifying for competition in the National All-American Miss pageant in 2011. She also made the top 5 in the National American Miss Pennsylvania competition; Camille won the same competition in 2012. Earlier this year Miss Schrier won the Miss Dominion and Miss Virginia pageants before going on to represent Virginia in the Miss America pageant only days ago. According to CBS News, Schrier discussed having an eating disorder, which affected her desire to enter the contest, claiming she wasn’t going to enter if she had to wear a suit, but this just happened to be the second year without the swimsuit portion of the competition. Also, she claims that she didn’t really have a talent for the talent portion, until her mother encouraged her to do something based on her knack for science. She gave a demonstration in chemistry that she also presents at different schools, and surprisingly enough to her, the demonstration helped her to win the competition.
4. Reigning Goals
While she is Miss America, she intends to use the next year to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), and she will also focus on promoting a variety of schools that encourage and recruit girls in STEM. She will also educate others regarding ‘Mind Your Meds: Drug Safety and Abuse Prevention from Pediatrics to Geriatrics’. Her desire to bring attention to the later comes from having a friend whose husband died after becoming addicted to pain medication given to him by doctors after an accident; he died only 3 months before the pageant took place.
5. Tell Her What She’s Won, Bob!
Besides getting to sport that gorgeous crown that Miss America winners have boasted for so many years, Camille won other, much more important prizes. For one thing, she has the honor of representing the scholarship organization that puts the pageant on, and that is one big responsibility. Along with that, Schrier also gets a $50,000 scholarship to put toward her college tuition. For the next year, she will also travel and make appearances, as well as hold public speaking engagements regarding the causes she wants to focus on, and what it means to be Miss America today.
6. Zodiac Facts
As we mentioned earlier, Camille was born on June 30th, which makes her a Cancer. Cancer women are said to be very passionate about the different facets of her life, and is emotionally very strong and durable. At the same time, these women also tend to put out an air of vulnerability that can be very attractive to those around them. They are nurturing, and know just how to put others in their midst at ease. They are very understanding, very loving, and very gentle. Born in 1995, Camille joined all of us on Earth during the Year of the Ox. The children of this Chinese zodiac representative are simple and honest, as well as persistent. They have a very strong and stable faith, and are born leaders. They have an aptitude for responding according to their ability and personal concept.
7. Social Media
Social media is really a great platform for promotion, as we know Camille Schrier is aware of, so of course she is active on social media. On Instagram she has 27.8k followers, and she can be found at @camilleschrier. While a Twitter account is not prolific during a search, there is much information being given regarding Camille and her win on @MissAmericaVA, and the STEM Educational Fund has a page that puts her in the mix. She also has a Facebook page, and you can track her down at Camille Schrier Miss Virginal…we’re sure that will change soon, however.
8. Personal Life
Toward the end of the pageant last Thursday, before the winner and runners-up were announced, the contestants were asked if women who are married or have children should be allowed to compete as Miss America contestants. We think when Camille answered that question, she gave us the answer to this part of our list as well. She stated that women have never been married or had children and been able to compete since the pageant began in 1921, and they shouldn’t now. She believes that it would be too difficult to do the ‘job’ of touring, speaking, and making appearances to their best if they had familial obligations, and one should focus their entire attention on the task at hand when it comes to being Miss America, or a wife, or a mother, or both. She has dedicated herself to her education, and since the pageant and her subsequent win has taken time off school to focus on those obligations. To us, the answer is no, Camille Schrier is not married, nor is she in a relationship…and she doesn’t have children. Not at the current time, anyway.
9. Net Worth
Miss Schrier has been competing in pageants for approximately ten years, and there has been prizes awarded for her wins. She also speaks to children and other students promoting STEM and drug abuse awareness. As we mentioned earlier, she has two degrees, one in biochemistry, the other in systems biology, with a minor in chemistry, and she is currently studying for her doctorate in Pharmacology. She will make a six-figure salary for her position as Miss America. However, they could only consider existing funds when assessing her net worth, which is approximated for the year 2019 as around $200k.
10. Plans for the Future
For the next year Miss Schrier will devote herself to her positon as Miss America, and to bringing attention to the causes she is endorsing as such. Afterward, she will continue to speak out for those causes and return her attention to her studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, where she is earning her doctorate.
Camille Schrier has proven herself a very worthy opponent for the Miss America pageant, not to mention the winner of the crown. With great beauty, intelligence, and a forward-thinking mindset that somehow remains oddly conservative, she is certainly the very picture of the American woman of today. We wish her the best of years, and may all of the efforts she devotes to the causes of her choice be a successful as she.