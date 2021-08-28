Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Camilo Echeverry Correa

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Camilo Echeverry Correa

23 seconds ago

Camilo Echeverry Correa is a singer with more than a decade of experience working as a singer and a songwriter. He got his start after winning a Latin reality series, and he’s been working hard to shine since 2008. Thankfully, it doesn’t take the star much work to really shine. He’s that good at what he does, and he is happy to continue to improve his talents and work hard on his skills. He is one of the world’s favorite Latin stars, yet so many people know so little about him as a person. Here’s what you should know.

1. He is Colombian

Echeverry was born in Colombia. More specifically, he was born in Medellin. He grew up there, he made his memories there, and he lived with his family there. He spent the vast majority of his life there, too, and it helped shape him into the kind of talented artist that he is now.

2. He is Young

He might be someone who has been in the business for well over a decade, but he’s still young. He was born on March 16, 1994. He was raised with his parents and his sister, and he and his sister both share the same talent for singing and performing.

3. His Family Did Not Have a Radio

Despite the fact that he loves singing and is famous for it, he did not have a radio growing up. His family did not own one. They did, however, have a record player and an impressive collection of records. He and his sister spent a lot of their childhood listening to the music their family collected, and he has loved music ever since.

4. He and His Sister Tried to Sing Together

Before he won XS Factor in 2007, he tried out for the show before. The year before, to be precise. He and his sister tried out as a duo when they auditioned, but they did not make it far on the show. They tried, but it didn’t work. He made the decision the following year to try out on his own.

5. He is a Newlywed

Unlike so many other people who put their lives and happiness on hold because they feared becoming sick with COVID, Echeverry did not. He did not do what many people did in 2020 and cancel his entire life. He planned on getting married to the love of his life, and COVID did not stop him. He went about his life, he did what he wanted to do to make sure he was living to the fullest, and he is happily married as a result.

6. His Wife’s Family is Famous

He married a woman who knows a thing or two about being in the music business. His wife is Evaluna Montaner. Her father is a famous singer by the name of Ricardo Montaner. She is also the sister to a very famous singing group called Mau y Ricky. She knows the music business, and that helps their marriage work. She knows the demands, the time, and the workload of someone like her husband because that is what she grew up with.

7. He Moved to Miami

Back in 2015, he made the decision to leave Colombia behind and move to Miami. He moved there because he wanted to see if he could continue to make his music career more successful. It was in Miami that he found fame and work writing songs for other artists, which has solidified him in the world of songwriting as a serious artist on more than one level.

8. He Has a Signature

If you know this artist, you know he has a signature. But, his signature is not his music or in his writing. It’s right on his face where everyone can see it. He has a handlebar mustache, and he is always rocking it. We cannot remember a time when he did not.

9. He Enjoys His Privacy

If there is one thing you will not find this artist doing, it’s sharing every single moment of his life online. He is not someone who likes to overshare and make things more complicated than they need to be. There is so much to be said for choosing a private life.

10. He Loves What He Does

If there is one thing that we can say about this artist, it is that he genuinely loves what he does. He loves everything about his work, everything about singing, and his love shows in his work.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Is The Show Nine Perfect Strangers Based on a Real Place?
Matrix 4
The Matrix 4 Title Finally Revealed At Warner Bros. CinemaCon Reel
Why Stinkor Was the Worst Character in the Original He-Man Cartoon
What If… The World Lost its Mightiest Heroes?: Recap
James Gunn
Early James Gunn Films You Might Have Missed
Bob Ross
Check Out The Trailer for Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed
Amber Heard’s Training for Aquaman 2 is No Joke
James Gunn
Who is the Better Director: Sam Raimi or James Gunn?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Camilo Echeverry Correa
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sam Logan
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lidya Jewett
10 Things You Didn’t Know about June Diane Raphael
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
10 Dark and Disturbing Facts About Naruto
The Top Five Video Games That Deserve a Remake
This Amazing Lego Stop Motion Homage to Classic Video Games
Bleak Faith: Forsaken Is a Dark Souls Inspired Indie Dropping Soon
The 10 Best Super Nintendo Games Of All Time