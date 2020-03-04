10 Things You Didn’t Know about CammWess

When it comes to the Voice, it’s easy to assume that there will be some rivalry between the judges, but it seems that this year is all about Nick Jonas. Everyone is a JoBro fan, and this is more and more evident with each passing week. However, there’s never a reason to assume that anyone is out of the game unless and until they are literally out of the game. Coach John Legend got himself a big hit when he landed the talented singer Cammwess. The young singer wowed the soulful judge, chose him, and is now going to work hard to win. It’s not easy to do that, but we think he has what it takes after learning a bit more about him. We thought we might share that information with you so you can see what we see in him.
1. He’s 21
He sounds like a man who has lived a thousand lives with that soulful sound, but he’s only 21-years-old. He’s a man who has the most soulful, beautiful voice. He sounds a lot like Legend himself, and that is a talent that not many people get to claim as their own. He’s a man with a plan, and he’s a man who has the opportunity to go far in this competition with the kind of voice he’s rocking.
2. He’s from South Carolina
He’s a southern gentleman through and through, and that’s evident from his family dynamic and his sound. He’s from the good state of South Carolina, which is known for its beautiful beaches, it’s historic communities, and it’s southern hospitality. We love him because of that.
3. He’s a Student
When he’s not working, singing, or making time for his family, he’s a student. He’s a full-time student, too, and he’s someone who is doing what he’s meant to do. His family is very adamant that education is important, so he will not give that up in any instance. He will finish, and he will then follow his dreams as long as that education is one he has in his back pocket.
4. He Plays Local Gigs
As a singer, he’s been playing some local clubs, bars, and gigs for a while now. He’s able to wow his audience and make people feel like he is a pro while he’s at it. People probably flock to the areas where he is playing on any given night, and he probably loves o share his sound with anyone who is willing to listen to him and make him feel as if he is getting closer to his dreams.
5. He’s Got Family Support
His family is hugely supportive, but with a condition. As long as he is able to maintain good health and discipline in his life, and as long as he is passionate about what he is doing with his music, they will support him. But, the moment that he doesn’t prioritize his health and live with the proper discipline, or he loses the passion he has for his music, that is where they will no longer support him pursuing this as a career. Health and discipline first, and then comes the passion. We like that theory.
6. Kelly Clarkson Called His Birthday the Worst Happy Birthday Ever
But, let’s be very clear that she did not mean that in a negative way at all. She was dying laughing so hard she couldn’t even get her words out for what felt like an eternity. When Cammwess was done with his audition and the judges learned the following day was his birthday, they all sang happy birthday to him. That sounds like a pretty special thing – to have a personalized birthday song sung to you by none other than Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Nick Jonas, in person, at the same time, is a dream come true. But, not when they sing happy birthday to Tim because they got his name wrong. She laughed so hard and couldn’t even stop herself. It was pretty funny, admittedly.
7. He’s An Athlete
When he was growing up, he was a young man in a family of athletes. Sports was where it was at for him, and that’s all there was to it. That’s what it was and how it was, and that’s fine with all of us. We don’t know which sports he played, but we support kids who participate in any sport.
8. His Faith is Big
Yet another thing to love about this young performer is that he is someone who is proud of his faith. He’s a believer in God, and he will not hesitate to make sure that’s something he says out loud. He made an Instagram post saying he was in disbelief and that things didn’t seem real, but that he cannot wait to see what God has in store for him. Frankly, neither can we.
9. He’s a Proud Big Brother
He’s got a younger brother who he is quite proud of. He has a lot of nice things to say about his younger brother on social media, including how talented he is, how proud of him he is, and how much he continues to impress him on a daily basis. We love that about them, and it’s made a big difference in how we feel about so many things. This is a beautiful thing to have a family this close, and we hope that he never loses that no matter how famous he becomes and how much time he’s going to spend on the road.
10. His Name isn’t Cammwess
Well, it is, but it isn’t. We realize that doesn’t make sense. His name is Cameron Wesley, but he is frequently called Cammwess by his fans and it appears his friends. He seems to like it being that it’s his Instagram handle, and he seems to use it regularly. We like it because it’s catchy and it’s easy to remember. We like his given name, too, but we like this one a lot.