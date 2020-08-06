10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cam’ron

You know him as Cam’ron, but his full name is Cameron Ezike Giles. He’s a rapper who has been on our radar for a long time. When he’s not rapping, he’s full-on producing music and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the world. He’s talented, he’s famous, and he’s often cited by other musical artists as their inspiration. That’s got to be a good feeling. He’s regularly in the news for this or that, and he has no problem speaking up, being honest, and standing behind what he feels. We want to get to know more about him.
1. He’s from New York
Born and raised, Cam’ron is a New Yorker through and through. He’s from East Harlem. He was born there, he grew up there, and his mother is the one who raised him. There is no mention of a father or any siblings, though we know he has to have a father somewhere.
2. He’s from the 70s
Cam’ron was born on February 4, 1976. He grew up in the best decades, and he had a good childhood in terms of his talent and his ability to learn. He met lifelong friends in school whom he is still close to, and who were able to make it big in their own lives and careers, too.
3. He’s Smart
He attended the Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics. Neither subject is easy, and he’s a smart guy. The only problem, however, is that while he is highly intelligent, he did not apply himself to his studies. This meant his grades were not great. He did apply to college in Texas prior to even graduating high school, but he didn’t stick around for a long time.
4. He’s Athletic
He was a very promising basketball star when he was in school. His hope was to go to college on a basketball scholarship, but his grades were not good enough for that to happen. He and his good friend turned rapper, Mase, were both playing together. They were also great friends with Jim Jones when they were in school.
5. He Went Wayward for a Time
When things didn’t work out for him in sports or in college, he came home and decided to go into a new line of work. He began selling drugs, and he wasn’t living his best life. However, it didn’t take long for his friend, Mase, to introduce him to a man he’d been working with on his own rap career for some time, and that man was Notorious B.I.G. This allowed him to get started on his career in the music industry.
6. He’s Been Shot
It was back in late 2005 when he was driving his brand-new 2006 Lamborghini in Washington D.C.. While stopped at a light, someone approached him and held a gun to him telling him to give up the car and get out. When he refused, the man shot him and then fled the scene. Cam’ron was able to drive the car the wrong way down the street while flashing his lights. A fan was able to get to him and get him to the hospital where his life was saved.
7. He’s Got a Long History with Jay-Z
He and Jay didn’t get along all the time. Cam’ron accused him of stealing lyrics and doing some other things that aren’t all honest and up and up to get where he is in his career, but he’s also come to his defense. One thing Jay-Z has always been big on talking about was how he sold drugs as a kid. He raps about it and it’s something he almost seems proud of. When Faizon Love called him and said he never did sell drugs, Cam’ron came to his defense and said he was most certainly a drug dealer.
8. He’s Recently Accused of Being Gay
Faizon Love is at it hard this summer, and he’s now calling Cam’ron gay. He’s said that Cam’ron is gay, and that his love interest/partner is none other than rapper 50 Cent. Cam’ron has come out to say that he is in no way mocking or making fun of anyone in the LGBTQ community, but he’s simply not gay.
9. He Lost his Love
2019 was a hard year for Cam. His longtime girlfriend, who might have been the love of his life for all we know, passed away in November. Her name was Tawasa Harris. It was said that she suffered from a heart attack, which is simply so uncommon when you’re as young as she was.
10. His Lost Love is a Longtime Friend
Before they were dating, they were friends. Cam and Tawasa knew one another for many years, since they were teens. They were together prior to 2002 when he admittedly cheated on her and lied to her and was working really hard to build a career doing all the wrong things. She allegedly wanted him to go to college, have a family, and be a serious kind of guy. He wanted to be a music guy. They have a son together, and he makes it very clear that it is because of her that their son was offered 5 full academic scholarships to college.