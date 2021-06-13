There are some people out there who may be under the impression that Camrus Johnson is a newcomer to the entertainment industry. That, however, couldn’t be any further from the truth. For nearly a decade, Camrus has been working hard to carve out a place for himself, and so far he’s had a lot of success. The last few years have been especially good for him since being cast in the TV series Batwoman in 2019. Being on the show has allowed Camrus the chance to share his talent with a wide audience and his fan base has seen major growth. As the show gets ready to wrap its second season, lots of people are excited about what the future holds for Camrus. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Camrus Johnson.
1. He Didn’t Go To Drama School
For many professional actors, attending drama school is just one of the stops on the road to a successful career. However, Camrus decided to do things a little differently. In high school, he realized that acting was something he wanted to do on a serious level. Instead of going to college, he decided to move to New York and jump right into the audition process.
2. There’s A Long List Of People He’d Love To Work With
Every actor has at least one other person they would love to work with at some point in their career. While Camrus has already been fortunate to work with some top talent, there are lots of other people he hopes to eventually add to the list. Some of the people he wants to work with are Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, and Rosario Dawson.
3. He Has Behind-The-Scenes Experience
Acting and working behind the camera require two totally different skill sets, but Camrus is lucky to have them both. In addition to the work he’s done as an actor, he’s also gotten a lot of attention for being a writer, director, and producer. His 2019 short film, Grab My Hand: A Letter to My Dad, earned him a lot of acclaim.
4. He Loves Fashion
When you’re entire career is essentially based on being seen, it’s important to look your best at all times. Thankfully for Camrus, he has more than enough style. He has a great eye for putting outfits together and he’s not afraid to get a little creative and try new things with his clothing.
5. His Character In Batwoman Had A Different Name When He Auditioned
When Camrus started the audition process for Batwoman, details about the series were still being kept under wraps. During an interview with Mood Magazine, Camrus said, “I auditioned for Luke and when I first went in his name was Landon. He had a sort of fake name. He was just a tech guy for the show. So, I went in for him in New York and when I got the callback, I then realized Landon was a codename for Luke Fox just because of some digging me and my manager did. ”
6. He Wants To Have A Family Some Day
Camrus doesn’t have any children at the moment, and as far as we can tell, he’s single. However, he would love for that to not always be the case. He’s looking forward to eventually starting a family and he’s excited for the days when he has people to come home to.
7. Playing Batwing Is A Dream Come True For Him
In a competitive industry like acting, just getting a job is always something to feel good about. However, that feeling is even stronger when the job you land is one you’ve always dreamed of. When talking about how he feels about playing Batwing, Camrus told Variety, “Honestly, it’s hard to explain how much it means to me to wear the Batwing suit and officially play my first superhero. The main reason I wanted to be in Batwoman was for this opportunity – to give kids like me another black hero to look up to and relate to. It’s hard not to smile when I catch myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest, and I’ll keep smiling through every fight scene, every awesome stunt, and every Gotham night where Batwing is finally in the field!”
8. He’s A Singer
If you thought Camrus’ talents were strictly related to performing, it’s time to think again. He also has some serious musical chops and he loves to sing. That said, it doesn’t appear that Camrus has released any original music and we didn’t find anything to suggest that he plans to.
9. He Wants To Create A Comic Book
If there’s one thing Camrus has no shortage of, it’s creativity. He’s excited to show the world what else he can do. Camrus told Plibe Magazine, “I’m actually already developing my comic!! I’m planning to announce it very very soon and I can’t freaking wait. Like Blue Bison, this comic has been a work in progress for years and years and the fact that it is finally being made right now is a dream come true. Also…my team on it is just incredible. I’m so lucky.”
10. He Started To Like Traveling
Most people who work in the entertainment industry really love to travel, but Camrus isn’t like most people. It wasn’t until recently that he really started to enjoy traveling. Prior to that, it simply wasn’t high on his priority list due to money and time contraints.