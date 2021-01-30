One of the most wanted superhero duos we Marvel fans so desperately want to see happen on the big-screen is Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. We all want to see it, like badly. If you’ve been keeping up with the news of Ryan Reynolds, you should be aware of his ongoing “rivalry” Hugh Jackman. It’s not really a rivalry, but a friendly one where the two of them exchange some playful banter. It’s always fun to watch on YouTube, but they can certainly do better. By “better”, I mean exchanging that friendly banter in their superhero forms. Oh, and they would also probably try to kill each other, claws, swords, guns, and all. The cool thing about both characters is that their healing factors would let both of them fight on for hours. It’s a fight that we all want to see.
Eventually, however, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine would eventually team-up and kill some unlucky villain. That’s usually how those kind of movies turn out, right? No matter what the plot is, it’ll just be a blast to see the two of them interact on the big-screen. It would be a more epic fight than Godzilla vs. Kong and a funner team-up than Batman and Superman. Okay, maybe that’s a bit too much, but come on, who doesn’t want this movie?
I think the better question is, can a Deadpool and Wolverine movie really still happen? Now that Disney owns the previously-owned Fox characters, I think it makes the possibilities a bit more unlikely. However, I believe there is one critical factor we should all take in consideration: this is Deadpool we’re talking about. When it comes to Deadpool, literally all bets are off.
Let’s think about the Deadpool franchise and what kind of universe it took place in. I think Deadpool himself actually said it himself in the first movie. I believe his words were, “McAvoy or Stewart? These timelines are so confusing.” In other words, what universe do the Deadpool movies take place in? Are they canon with the old Fox-produced X-Men movies? There is a much different Colossus, but as far as the rest of the team goes, we did see the younger version of the X-Men from the prequels movies. It was brief, but then again, it was meant to be. That’s why that ongoing joke about the X-Mansion always being empty worked.
We also need to just accept that it wasn’t meant to be taken seriously. It was a joke and a very funny one at that, because Deadpool’s signature gig is breaking the fourth wall. Was that familiar X-Men team really supposed to be THE X-Men of the Deadpool movies. Yeah, probably not. I mean, come on, Deadpool made a direct reference to the MCU by calling Cable Thanos. You all know Deadpool likes breaking the fourth wall, so let’s not think too hard about it.
Speaking of the MCU, we know Ryan Reynolds is going to reprise his best role for a third movie. Better yet, we know it will be rated-R and it will take place in the MCU. The specifics as to how are still a mystery, but no matter what universe he’s in, I feel like we have to see him interact with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine at least once. Somehow, someway, it can happen and it needs to happen. Can that actually be the plot of Deadpool 3?
Well, speaking of Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds has recently took to Twitter and revealed that Wolverine was indeed talked about. Reynolds even got specific and claimed that the plot was going to be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. He also said it was basically Rashomon style, something that I’ve unfortunately haven’t seen yet. When I read that tweet, I instantly imagined what that movie would be like. In short, it would be very awesome. There would be fighting, then a reluctant team-up, similar to Deadpool’s partnership with Cable, then some bickering, and then they’ll fight a bad guy. They probably won’t end up being best friends, but they would certainly be an effective duo who would go at it constantly. It’s kind of how the real-life “rivalry” with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds is.
So it’s clear that we want this movie to happen and it’s been confirmed that Ryan Reynolds himself planned it before Disney took over Fox. Even now that Fox is owned by Disney, does that still mean a Deadpool and Wolverine movie can still happen? The answer is most definitely yes.
The biggest issue, however, isn’t getting Ryan Reynolds on board, because we know he wants it. The real issue is getting Hugh Jackman to come back as Wolverine. By now, it’s pretty hard to imagine anyone other than Hugh Jackman playing the Wolverine. He made the character his own and even after he retired from the role, we fans are still hoping that he’ll return.
If Deadpool is joining the MCU, we know other X-Men characters will be following. We know that the X-Men are being talked about at Marvel Studios, but I wouldn’t count on the old cast returning. However, if this movie does happen, it really only needs Hugh Jackman. Heck, Jackman has even expressed interest in reprising his role just so he can have some fun with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.
Now I can imagine some people wondering what the continuity would be like. How would a movie like this affect the MCU? The truth is, it doesn’t really matter. If by some miracle, Hugh Jackman does reprise the role, he probably won’t be the main Wolverine of the MCU. His Wolverine can pop through a portal, before the events of Logan of course, and pop out his claws for one (truly) final battle with Deadpool. It can be a story that has nothing to do with the mainstream MCU and can be contained for just the two heroes. Even better, there will be plenty of jokes that Deadpool can crack, and Jackman’s Wolverine would understand only half of them. You know, the ones that are only Fox-produced related.
Hugh Jackman would be a very welcomed addition to the MCU, but we all just want a team-up with Ryan Reynolds. Does continuity matter? Heck no. It’s Deadpool.