Can Roland Emmerich Do It Again With Moonfall?

Disaster movies are never bound to go away entirely since much like the seasons they’ll come around again and again since people can’t get enough of the idea that one day something might happen that will upset the precious balance that’s already being eroded year by year in the minds of many. In other words, Roland Emmerich might find that Moonfall will be something that will get watched and perhaps even enjoyed by those who love disaster movies, but it might not reach the same intensity that other movies have reached in the past. It could be that people have seen so many disaster movies at this point that they’ve grown numb to them unless the movie in question happens to break through boundaries that haven’t been tested that often. Moonstruck almost appears to go so far overboard that it will likely appeal to those that like the effects and appreciate the idea that life could end very swiftly if such a thing were to happen, but the sequence of events definitely appears to be mixed up in a way that doesn’t feel linear in any way.
That’s not the worst thing in the world really since it’s a trailer and as a result, it’s trying to get the attention of people who might be interested in such a movie. But it is likely to confuse a few people that are bound to want to get into the whole idea without any added confusion. But getting down to what the movie is all about, the idea of the moon crashing into the earth apparently isn’t bound to happen in a literal sense according to the Roche limit, which describes how close the moon can come to the earth before it starts to break apart. The moon can apparently come within 11,470 miles of the earth before it starts to crumble apart. In the movie, it would appear that some force that hasn’t been fully described will send the moon rocketing towards the earth.
Whether the Roche limit will apply and be mentioned more than once is hard to say, but it’s likely that it will be put into use since otherwise the fictional aspect of this movie might be torn apart by those that know a little bit about the subject and will gladly criticize what they see as poor storytelling. Like it or not, these technical details do need to be brought into play at times in order to keep the story progressing in the manner that’s needed to keep people interested while still keeping the movie grounded since otherwise it becomes a little too crazy. As it is, the trailer for this movie looks like something that will get some people thinking that such a thing could possibly happen, while others will be going just for the possible shock and awe value that will come from watching the moon make its disastrous way towards the earth, breaking apart and flinging debris at the world as it continues to erode under the pressure. What’s really going to save this movie and make it something worthwhile would be a great story that will hopefully be laid down to explain the whole thing.
The idea feels like something that could work if it comes together in a way that manages to entice people into thinking that it’s along the same lines of many other disaster movies but with its own story and its own allure. One thing about disaster movies is that there have been so many of them that people have grown tired or numb to the whole idea of the world ending. A lot of people are set with the idea that at one point in time the world as we know it will end, even though the hope is that it won’t come during our lifetime or that of our kids and grandchildren. Whatever happens n the months and years to come though, one thing is very clear, there might come a day when humanity is no longer around to wonder when the end is going to come, but it could be something that comes from our own ill-advised actions. More than a few people have made their own predictions about how and when the world will end, and it’s likely that a few of these suggestions have inspired a number of disaster movies.
So to be honest, Moonfall might be a fun and impressive special effects display, but it’s also bound to draw a bit of criticism here and there from people that are aware of certain things such as the idea of what might happen if the moon does decide to start making its way toward the earth. Apart from that however it could be something that might draw a few people in just to see what it’s all about and why it’s worth watching.