In 2016, Candice Brown was thrust into the spotlight when she became a contestant on the 7th season of The Great British Bake Off. Brown quickly proved to be very talented in the kitchen and she won the hearts and respect of viewers and judges. Candice’s star rose even higher once she was dubbed the winner of the show. Since then, she has become a popular figure on social media. Her fanbase consists of hundreds of thousands of people. On top of that, she has also made several TV appearances and even landed an acting role in the 2020 movie, Love Sarah. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Candice Brown.
1. She Suffered A Traumatic Experience
Candice has had to deal with lots of ups and downs over the years. One of those downs was so bad that it resulted in Candice being hospitalized several years ago. The incident was so traumatic that Candice still hasn’t shared the details on exactly what happened.
2. She’s Battled Mental Health Issues
Over the years, Candice has faced many struggles with her mental health. During an interview, Candice shared, “I suffer with clinical depression, chronic phobia and PTSD.” It took Candice years to be able to be open about the things that she’s faced. Fortunately, group therapy and regular medication have proven to be useful tools to help Candice regulate her mental health.
3. She’s Going Through A Divorce
Everybody wants their happily ever after moment, and Candice Brown got hers in 2018 when she married Liam Macaulay after dating for a few years prior. Although the couple seemed like a match made in heaven, it turns out that there relationship wasn’t as picture perfect as it seemed. They have recently announced that they’ve decided to go their separate ways. Fortunately, things seem to be fairly amicable so far. However, Candice hasn’t removed any of the pictures of Liam from her Instagram.
4. She’s Always Been Self Conscious About Her Teeth
No matter how confident a person is, it is likely that there are still some things they’re insecure about. For Candice, that thing has always been her teeth. As a result, she’s always tried to avoid smiling. Candice told Express that she’s never really liked her teeth, and being on TV only made that feeling worse.
5. She Loves To Go Hiking
Even though she spends a lot of time in the kitchen, that isn’t the only place where Candice feels at peace. She also likes to be outdoors and one of her favorite things to do is go hiking. Not only is hiking one of the best ways to explore beautiful views, but it can be a great way to release stress and tension.
6. She’s Gotten Death Threats
The Great British Bake Off is about as unproblematic as a reality TV show can get, yet somehow it still ended up causing drama and stress in Candice’s life. After appearing on the show, Candice began receiving death threats and other violent messages from people who had seen her on TV.
7. Her Grandma Taught Her How To Bake
Baking has been an important part of Candice’s life for many years. She has been baking since she was a child and she learned her early baking skills from her grandmother. In 2017, she released a cook book titled Comfort: Delicious Bakes And Family Treats which was inspired by her grandmother.
8. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Thanks to her success on The Great British Bake Off, Candice has become a star and a social media influencer. She currently has over 240,000 followers on Instagram. Thanks to her strong social media presence, Candice has gotten the chance to become a brand ambassador. One of her most recent advertisement posts was for a brand called Breville which is popular for selling high-quality kitchen appliances.
9. She Likes To Travel
When Candice first started cooking, she could have never imagined that her ability to bake would take her all over the world. But that’s exactly what it has done. Candice has gotten the chance to do a good amount of traveling. Some of the places she has visited include Thailand, Greece, and France.
10. The Bake Off Finale Still Makes Her Emotional
Winning a cooking competition show like The Great British Bake Off is nothing short of a dream come true. Even though it has been a few years, the experience still feels surreal to Candice. During an interview with The Guardian, Candice says that she still can’t watch the finale episode from her season without getting emotional.