Captain Pike Star Trek Spinoff Series Looks Likely

One probably needs to be a casual to hardcore Trekkie to really know that much about Captain Christopher Pike, Captain Kirk’s superior and a character that’s been around since the 1966 show pilot. But creating a spinoff of the character is, as Christian Bone of We Got This Covered would say, something that’s been in the pipeline for some time now. There are likely various reasons why it hasn’t developed into much of anything at this point but there’s also the thought that the idea hadn’t been given enough thought considering how much work has been done on the rest of the Star Trek universe. But seeing as how he’s shown up in Discovery and been given such harsh treatment, being confined to a wheelchair, it might be time to return and see just how great Pike can really be during the years when he was still a capable Starfleet captain. It would appear as though Anson Mount could be the guy to return to the role since it’s hard to think that any role he’s been cast in would be one that would see him replaced given his ability to adapt to just about anything. On top of that, another Star Trek show couldn’t hurt when it comes to expanding the story just a bit more.
Christopher Pike is in a big way the epitome of a Starfleet captain and it could be this, in part, that’s responsible for anyone pushing to see this show come to fruition, since he’s unlike Kirk and many other captains in a lot of ways and yet he still has a style that makes it clear that he’s going to do what he needs to in order to make things right. This could be another interesting dynamic to add to the Star Trek universe at this time and it could even help keep the interest and bring casual fans a little closer. There’s nothing to say that fans need another series really, but it could be that Pike might give some fans a bit more depth to the story that they’ve been looking for. When ranking the various Star Trek captains it’s been kind of obvious that there are definite favorites, but it would be interesting to see just where Pike might land on that list if someone were to compile an entire list of favorite to least favorite captains. That list might already be compiled or it might be in the process since a lot of Trekkie’s out there could run down the list of favorite characters from the show while the rest of us might be looking at them like ‘huh?’. It’s true, being a Trekkie is something that not a lot of people understand since just like any other favored story, there’s a lot to it.
But to those of us that love these stories and abide by them such details are important and tend to help us keep that level of interest stoked to a reasonable level, which allows us to keep enjoying what we love even if it changes for better or worse. One might think that Star Wars is the only franchise that’s really changed in any way to upset its fans, but when looking at Star Trek it’s easy to see that this franchise has done such a thing more than once in the past and while they have had their missteps they’ve also had their triumphs that fans have noticed and approved of in a very big way. Bringing Pike in for his own spinoff series could possibly be another big triumph that might make the Starfleet captain stand out in a big way and keep the franchise moving forward. Swapna Krishna of SyFy Wire has more to say on this matter. The various TV shows that have come and gone throughout the years for Star Trek have a kind of hit and miss record with a lot of big, noticeable hits and a few misses that some would gladly downplay while others would decide to point them out as though they’re glaring errors that can’t be forgiven. If anything though they’re missteps that still contribute to the overall galaxy that has been created and while they’re not fully appreciated, they’re easily accepted by many for a variety of reasons.
Bringing Pike to the foreground for his own series could be a good idea or a bad one, but it won’t be easy to say yes or no to until it actually happens. It’s easy to sit back and say yes of course it will be good or no it won’t be good at all, but up until the release date comes and the first reviews come pouring in, we just won’t know. With the idea that Pike will be a character that Jim Kirk eventually looks up to, one can only assume that we’re going to see the origin of a legend in the making.