10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cara Gee

Cara Gee is one of those actresses who can do it all. She’s been in the movies. She’s been on your television screen. She’s been on stage. She’s a little of everything, but she’s a lot talented. She’s been opening up to the press a lot lately about a few of her more recent roles, and she has so much to say. It makes her fans want to know her better. They want to know who she is, what she’s doing, and how she’s doing it. We are right there with them. Let’s find out all we can about this lovely actress.
1. She’s Canadian
She was born and raised in Calgary. That’s located in Alberta, Canada. She’s Ojibwe, which is also part of the Anishinaabe. It’s a Canadian tribe, and it plays a huge role in her life and her upbringing. We aren’t sure if she speaks the traditional language of her tribe, however, but we would not be surprised if she did.
2. She’s Married
Sorry, guys. She’s not available, and we get it. She’s gorgeous and talented, and it wasn’t shocking when someone wanted to make that official. She’s married to Richard de Klerk. They wed in 2019. He’s also Canadian, and he’s also an actor. However, he also works as a producer, so he’s on a different side of things in the business sometimes.
3. She’s Killing it on Amazon
Cara Gee is well-known for her role in the hit Amazon series “The Expanse,” and her fans are loving everything she has to offer. She’s one of the most alluring characters in the show. Her character is Belter Camina Drummer, and she’s struck such a tone with fans who watch the show.
4. She’s a Fan of Balance
She’s a woman who loves the idea of being the strongest of the strong female characters, which is precisely what her “Expanse,” character is to her. However, she’s happy that the newest season of the series is showing her softer side. She is, after all, a human. She’s a woman. She is strong, but she is also softer than people give her credit for, and she likes the balance of being an everyday person.
5. She Studied Acting
No one is surprised by this. She’s so talented. She attended the University of Waterloo. It’s where she learned to expand her talents and refine her skills as an actor. We have a feeling she learned some invaluable lessons while in college, but most of her talent is undoubtedly just who she is as a person. She graduated in 2007 from the university with her degree.
6. She’s Very Girly
She does tend to play a very strong, very hard character on a regular basis. She does on “Expanse,” and she played a woman from the 1800s when she was on “Strange Empire,” and nothing about them was as girly as she is as a woman. She prefers to be feminine and girly in her fashions, and wearing leather on a regular basis simply is not who she is as a person.
7. But, She’s Not Trendy
Cara Gee might be a girly girl when it comes to her fashion and style choices, but don’t expect to see her in anything trendy. She’s more of a comfortable and classic kind of woman, and that’s where we feel her even more. Trends are fine on occasion, but they’re not worthwhile on a daily basis.
8. She’s Got a Beauty Tip
If she’s taken anything from any of the sets and the makeup artists she’s worked with, it’s that the most dramatic change you can make to your face to highlight your own natural beauty is to get comfortable with your brows. Fill them in. Darken them. Do what you need to do to make them feel as good as possible.
9. She Has One Suggestion for Women
We did mention she had one beauty tip, but that came from what she’s learned from the makeup artists she’s worked with. She’s a woman who understands that all women are different, and we don’t always need to have products. However, she also knows that the single best thing she can do to make herself feel more dressed up or put together is to try a bold lipstick. Red is good.
10. She’s Private
She’s famous, but she’s not sharing her personal life with anyone. She gives us all just enough to show us she’s a real person just like us, but she clearly values her privacy and the privacy of her marriage and her family. We respect that, always.