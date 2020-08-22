Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cara Santana

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cara Santana

52 seconds ago

Cara Santana has gotten the most attention for her romantic relationships with other people in the entertainment industry, but there’s a lot more to her than that. She has been acting for well over a decade. During that time, she’s appeared on many popular shows including Hawaii Five-O and CSI: Miami, however, most people know her best for her role as Zoe in the series, Vida. Through the role, Cara proved that she’s not just a pretty face. Although Vida has been canceled, Cara has some other projects in the works that are going to give her another chance to share her talent with the world. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Cara Santana.

1. She’s From Texas

Cara was born and raised in El Paso, Texas and she is a very proud Texan. However, as someone who has always had dreams of making it as an actress, she knew she had to eventually most to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams. Cara decided to move to L.A. when she was just 16-years-old, but she always carries that El Paso pride with her.

2. She Writes Every Morning

How you start your day can be a big factor in how the rest of the day goes, so Cara likes to start her days with some mindfulness. She told Extra TV, Every morning when I get up before I do anything, I write three pages of just free thought, whatever comes out… That’s a great way of cleansing any anxiety that I’ve woken up with and allows me to get everything that’s been garbled in my mind out so that I can start the day fresh.”

3. She’s A Blogger

Cara may be an actor by profession, but she’s also someone who likes to do lots of different things; one of those things is blog. She runs a blog called Cara Disclothed where she primarily writes about different aspects of fashion including advice and the latest trends.

4. She’s Struggled With Addiction

Cara spent many of her teenage years using drugs; she says cocaine was her drug of choice. A life threatening experience in the form of an overdose is ultimately what caused Cara to get serious about her sobriety. She was so afraid to tell her parents about her addiction that she got sober on her own and kept it from them for years.

5. She’s An Activist

Over the years, Cara has always made it a point to use her platform to speak out on the things that are important to her. She is very passionate about about many causes including immigration and Black Lives Matter. She often shares information and resources with her followers on Instagram and encourages them to get involved as well.

6. She Created An App

The last few years have been extremely busy for Cara. In addition to her acting projects, she also created an app called The Glam App. The app was designed to allow people to connect with professional level glam squads to do their makeup special occasions. Unfortunately though, it looks like the app is no longer available.

7. She Believes In The Importance Of Role Models

There has always been some debate over the importance of role models, but Cara is of the belief that these people are essential. She believes that having someone to look up to who can help you move in a positive direction is priceless. She cites her parents and her grandfather as her biggest role models.

8. She Has A Clothing Collection

Cara has always loved fashion and she recently got the chance to team up with Kohls to release a collection of her own. Sadly, COVID-19 put a huge damper in the plans and resulted in Kohls no longer being able to move forward. Kara didn’t let that stop her, though. She simply decided to release the collection on her own.

9. She’s Worked With Major Brands

Cara has built a large social media following which has made her an attractive partner for many brands. By simply posting something on social media, Cara has the ability to help companies reach more customers. Cara has gotten the chance to work with several big names including American Express and L’Oreal Paris.

10. She’s Also A Producer

Cara is certainly a woman of many talents. On screen work isn’t the only thing she’s done. She is also a producer who has two production credits to her name so far. There’s no doubt that she will continue to do more production work as her career continues.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Reason Why “Patriot Act” Was Cancelled on Netflix
Why is the Show Big Brother Called Big Brother?
A Jade City Fantasy Series is Coming to Peacock
Mr. Peabody & Sherman Has a Modern Family Connection
Interesting Movie Roles that Nicolas Cage Turned Down
Transformers Fan Does in Insanely Good Bumblebee Cosplay
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Disney+ in August 2020
Check Out Tom Holland’s Screen Test For Captain America: Civil War
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cara Santana
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Anita Lo
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sargon Yelda
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Gilluis Perez
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Video Games
What Happens to Your Body When You Play Video Games Every Day
What I Want To See In Rocksteady’s Upcoming Suicide Squad Game
Here’s A Good Idea For The Next Game By Sucker Punch
Video Game Violence Officially Doesn’t Correlate with Real Life Violence