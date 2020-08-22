Cara Santana has gotten the most attention for her romantic relationships with other people in the entertainment industry, but there’s a lot more to her than that. She has been acting for well over a decade. During that time, she’s appeared on many popular shows including Hawaii Five-O and CSI: Miami, however, most people know her best for her role as Zoe in the series, Vida. Through the role, Cara proved that she’s not just a pretty face. Although Vida has been canceled, Cara has some other projects in the works that are going to give her another chance to share her talent with the world. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Cara Santana.
1. She’s From Texas
Cara was born and raised in El Paso, Texas and she is a very proud Texan. However, as someone who has always had dreams of making it as an actress, she knew she had to eventually most to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams. Cara decided to move to L.A. when she was just 16-years-old, but she always carries that El Paso pride with her.
2. She Writes Every Morning
How you start your day can be a big factor in how the rest of the day goes, so Cara likes to start her days with some mindfulness. She told Extra TV, Every morning when I get up before I do anything, I write three pages of just free thought, whatever comes out… That’s a great way of cleansing any anxiety that I’ve woken up with and allows me to get everything that’s been garbled in my mind out so that I can start the day fresh.”
3. She’s A Blogger
Cara may be an actor by profession, but she’s also someone who likes to do lots of different things; one of those things is blog. She runs a blog called Cara Disclothed where she primarily writes about different aspects of fashion including advice and the latest trends.
4. She’s Struggled With Addiction
Cara spent many of her teenage years using drugs; she says cocaine was her drug of choice. A life threatening experience in the form of an overdose is ultimately what caused Cara to get serious about her sobriety. She was so afraid to tell her parents about her addiction that she got sober on her own and kept it from them for years.
5. She’s An Activist
Over the years, Cara has always made it a point to use her platform to speak out on the things that are important to her. She is very passionate about about many causes including immigration and Black Lives Matter. She often shares information and resources with her followers on Instagram and encourages them to get involved as well.
6. She Created An App
The last few years have been extremely busy for Cara. In addition to her acting projects, she also created an app called The Glam App. The app was designed to allow people to connect with professional level glam squads to do their makeup special occasions. Unfortunately though, it looks like the app is no longer available.
7. She Believes In The Importance Of Role Models
There has always been some debate over the importance of role models, but Cara is of the belief that these people are essential. She believes that having someone to look up to who can help you move in a positive direction is priceless. She cites her parents and her grandfather as her biggest role models.
8. She Has A Clothing Collection
Cara has always loved fashion and she recently got the chance to team up with Kohls to release a collection of her own. Sadly, COVID-19 put a huge damper in the plans and resulted in Kohls no longer being able to move forward. Kara didn’t let that stop her, though. She simply decided to release the collection on her own.
9. She’s Worked With Major Brands
Cara has built a large social media following which has made her an attractive partner for many brands. By simply posting something on social media, Cara has the ability to help companies reach more customers. Cara has gotten the chance to work with several big names including American Express and L’Oreal Paris.
10. She’s Also A Producer
Cara is certainly a woman of many talents. On screen work isn’t the only thing she’s done. She is also a producer who has two production credits to her name so far. There’s no doubt that she will continue to do more production work as her career continues.