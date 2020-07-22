Having your first TV role be a main character in a popular series is almost unheard of. However, that was reality for Cara Theobold. She made her TV debut as Ivy Stuart in Downton Abbey, and she quickly established herself as a talented newcomer. In the years since, Cara has continued to entertain audiences with her undeniable skills. in 2016, she even ventured into the film world with a role in Zombie Spring Breakers. Cara’s rise to stardom is proof that timing is everything, and sometimes you can get it right on the first try. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Cara Theobold.
1. She Was Still In College When She Auditioned For The Role Of Ivy
Cara was in her final year at Guildhall School of Music and Drama when she landed the role of Ivy. In fact, reading for the role was her first professional audition. Fortunately, things worked out so that she was able to take and role and complete her last year.
2. She’s Always Wanted To Be An Actress
Acting has been Cara’s dream for as long as she can remember. She told The Morton Report, “I joined the youth theatre when I was around eight years old and studied acting whenever I could while growing up before eventually going off to London and drama school. So it’s always been a focus.”
3. She Loves Being Able To Travel
There are many things that Cara loves about her job, but one of her favorite things is that it offers her lots of flexibility to travel. Cara loves to get out and explore the world and she has gotten the chance to do lots of traveling. Some of the countries she’s visited include the United States, Mexico, Greece, and France.
4. Her Parents Have Always Supported Her Dreams
Most parents prefer that their children pursue more traditional career paths. With that being said, a lot of people struggle to get their parents on board with their acting aspirations. However, that wasn’t the case for Cara Theobold. Both of her parents are also involved in the arts and have always been supportive of her wanting to become an actress.
5. She Looks Up To Strong Women
It’s no secret that things haven’t always been fair for women in the entertainment world. Throughout the years, Cara has always looked up to the women in the industry who have worked hard to push against stereotypes and create new opportunities for themselves and others. She told The Scotsman, “It’s so easy to get pigeonholed and get stuck playing one type of girl, with period drama especially, but it’s important to fight against that, to transform and tell different stories. You want to be challenged by each role.”
6. She Enjoys Exercising
Even if you absolutely love your job, which Cara Theobold does, it’s always nice to have a release. For Cara, that release is staying active and exercising on a regular basis. Exercising isn’t just good for the body, it also has benefits for the mind. In addition to hitting the gym, she also loves to do outdoor yoga and go on hikes.
7. She’s A Big Comedy Fan
Cara may not be a comedian, but she still enjoys getting the chance to make people laugh. As a fan, she has always loved watching comedic movies and shows. As an actor, she is thankful that she’s gotten the chance to work on humorous projects where she gets to show off her funny side.
8. She Supports Black Lives Matter
Over the last few months, the fight to end police brutality and racism has grown even stronger. Even people outside of the United States have gotten involved with protests and initiatives. Cara has shown her support for the movement by sharing resources regarding Black Lives Matter with her followers on social media.
9. She Loves The Unknown
Working as an actress means you have to be prepared for the unexpected. There might be periods where you are constantly landing roles, and there might also be periods where work is hard to come by. No matter what’s happening, Cara wants to be around for it all. During her interview with The Scotsman, she said, “I’ve always enjoyed the excitement of the unknown. Things can change in a phone call and you never know what’s coming next. And that’s what I want, that this job will always be exciting.”
10. She Has Theater Experience
Before becoming a professional actress, Cara had gained a experience in youth theater groups where she was able to develop her skills. She returned to her roots a few years ago when she earned a role in a play called London Wall. Cara was able to fit the play in in between TV roles.