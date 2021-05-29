For the last several years, Carissa Culiner has been a prominent figure on the E! News Network. She has been on several of its shows but is most well known for being the co-host of Daily Pop. When Carissa left the show in 2021 after a seven-year run, lots of people were shocked. Although Carissa made a social media post addressing the fact that she was leaving, she didn’t go into detail on the reason for the departure. Many fans have already commented that the show simply isn’t the same without her. While there’s no word on what she plans to do next, there’s a very good chance that we haven’t seen the last of Carissa. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Carissa Culiner.
1. She Is A Missouri Native
Carissa was born and raised in Missouri and she will always be proud of her midwestern roots. As you can imagine, however, Missouri isn’t the best place in the country to build a successful career in media. Carissa eventually decided to relocate to Los Angeles where she currently lives.
2. She Studied Communications
After high school, Carissa decided to stay close to home for college. She attended the University of Missouri-Columbia where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communications. While some people struggle to find work in their field, Carissa quickly found success in hers.
3. She Is A Fashionista
No matter what Carissa is doing, you can bet that she’s going to pull up looking her best. She’s really into fashion and she has a great sense of style. She’s a natural when it comes to putting outfits together and she isn’t afraid to step outside of her comfort zone every once in a while. From the red carpet to a day with the fam, Carissa has the versatility to do it all.
4. She Got Her Start On Radio
At this point in her career, Carissa is best known for the work she’s done on TV, but in the early days she worked in radio. According to her LinkedIn profile, Carissa’s first job after college was at a radio station in Missouri where she worked as an on-air personality from 2006 to 2012.
5. She Is A Proud Mom
Carissa loves the career she’s built, but nothing means more to her than her life at home. She married Shannon Culiner in the summer of 2016 and the couple now has two children together. Some believe that having a second child was a contributing factor in Carissa deciding to step away from Daily Pop.
6. She Likes Interacting With Fans On Social Media
There are some people in the spotlight who feel like they’ve gotten too busy to connect with their fans, but Carissa isn’t one of those people. She is very active on social media and she loves using as a way to interact with the people who have supported her after all of these years.
7. She Has Some Acting Experience
When most people think of Carissa, her experience with E! News is what comes to mind. What many don’t realize is that she’s also done a little bit of acting. She made her first and only acting appearance in 2019 in an HBO series called The Other Two. It’s unclear if she plans to do any more acting in the future.
8. She Got Pranked By Pauly D
If there’s anyone who knows how to pull off a good prank, it’s Jersey Shore star Pauly D. In April of 2021, he decided to make Carissa the subject of an April Fool’s Day prank while on a Zoom interview with her. During the call, he pretended to get two phone calls. During the second one, he ‘accidentally’ forgot to mute the phone before sharing the details on a bad case of diarrhea. Through it all, Carissa remained a good sport.
9. She Loves Dogs
If you’ve ever had a dog you know there’s something indescribable about the bond between a person and their pup. This feeling is something that Carissa can definitely relate to. She is a serious dog person and while it appears she’s had dogs in the past, it’s unclear if she has any currently.
10. She Enjoys Being By The Water
Growing up in the midwest means that trips to the ocean were essentially nonexistent for Carissa when she was younger. Now that she lives in southern California, she enjoys taking advantage of everything the area has to offer. When the weather is nice, she loves to head out to the beach and relax by the water.