10 Things You Didn’t Know about Carlinhos Maia

Social media is no longer just a place where people go to post photos of what they ate for breakfast under the incorrect assumption that their friends and family actually care at all that they ate it for breakfast. It’s now a place where people go hoping that they’ll post something that goes viral, gain numerous followers, and eventually become a famous Instagram influencer or TikTok star. It works for some, and it does not work for so many more. Carlinhos Maia is one of the men it’s worked for, and his fans want to know more about him.
1. He is 30
He’s a little older than your typical social media star these days, but who is counting? He was born on June 12, 1991, and he only just celebrated his 30th birthday. He grew up during his most formative years in the 90s and early 2000s when social media was not a thing people had to work with, and that makes him one of the last kids with a great, simple, enjoyable childhood.
2. He’s a Social Media Star
In case you’re wondering who he is, he’s a social media star. He has more followers and likes than many people who are famous, and he doe well. He is a comedian, and he does well with his online comedy.
3. He is Adopted
At the tender age of 48-hours, he was adopted. He does not discuss his birth parents – we don’t know anything about them. He was adopted by his parents, Maria and Virgilio. He had a happy childhood, he loves his parents, and he’s not complaining.
4. He is Bisexual
It was February 2019 when he publicly came out as bisexual. He told the world about his sexual preference, though we maintain that we don’t think that anyone has to come out or tell the world or share with the world where they stand sexually. It is no one’s business, and they’ll figure it out when they see who you choose to date and marry. No one should feel the need to make a public declaration of their sexuality to people who should be minding their own business.
5. He is Married
He’s married to his husband, and they seem quite happy together. They were wed in May of 2019 in a civil ceremony. Many people followed along as the couple exchanged their vows, and it was the most special day for both. His husband’s name is Lucas Guimaraes.
6. He Liked a Controversial Post
He’s a guy who liked a controversial post that basically mocked the depression diagnosis of Whindersson Nunes was mocked and made fun of. His fans were not happy to see that he liked the post mocking such a serious health issue, and many were upset. He lost almost 100k followers online, and he lost more than 17 of his business sponsors during the fallout from his ‘like’.
7. He Has A Statue
His local city had a statue of the social media star erected, though it was later removed in protest. The statue was placed in the city center in 2020, but it was removed by the locals in the area who essentially do not believe he is important enough or relevant enough to have a statue in his honor.
8. He Held a Controversial Party
In November of 2020, he had a party. The party included a lot of people, and he was criticized for hosting a large party in the middle of the COVID pandemic despite the fact that many places around the world never shut down and people continued to live their lives, and all the people who attended the party had the ability to say, “No, thank you,” and not attend. When it was widely reported that somewhere around 50 people ended up positive with COVID after the party, people blamed him for hosting without really placing any blame on the people who decided to attend the party knowing the risks.
9. He is Brazilian
If you’re curious where he comes from, it’s Brazil. He was born and adopted and raised in Penedo. This little community is located in the state of Alagoas, which is located in Brazil.
10. He is Wealthy
While there is really no way to verify just how much money he has in his bank account, there is a report floating around the internet that states he has an estimated net worth of approximately $76 million. It does seem high for someone with a social media account, but what do we know?