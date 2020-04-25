Carlos Miranda has been working hard to establish himself in the entertainment industry. His hard work paid off in a major way in 2018 when he was added to the cast of Vida. Through his role on the show, he showered audiences that he has more than enough potential to be a star. It’s unclear whether or not his character will make any appearances in the show’s third and final season, but either way, fan Carlos now has a dedicated fan base who’s ready for his next move. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Carlos Miranda.
1. Vida Taught Him About Gender Fluidity
Vida has often been included for its inclusion of the LGBT perspective. Before joining the show, Carlos says he wasn’t very aware of the non-binary community, but being on the show has helped educate him. He told Meaww, “I wasn’t very familiar with the non-binary gender community which is basically any gender identity that does not fit into the male and female binary. I’ve learned a lot, particular through Tanya Saracho, the creator of the show, and especially through Ser Anzoategui, who identifies as such. I try to be conscious of making sure I use the proper pronouns when speaking about “them, they, their”.”
2. He’s Also A Director
In 2019, Carlos wrote and directed a short film called End Trip. The film told the story of a young woman who got a ride through a ride share app, only to be put in a dangerous situation by the driver. He says that he would love to do more directing work in the future and has some other projects already lined up.
3. He’s A Father
Carlos Miranda is the loving father of two boys. Although it appears that Carlos and his children’s mother are no longer together, he still gets to spend time with his kids during their breaks from school. He also credits his children with giving him the motivation to work as hard as he possibly can.
4. He Likes To Spend His Days Off Enjoying The Simple Things
Being busy is part of being a working actor. So when Carlos Miranda finally gets a day off, he likes to spend it relaxing. In an interview with Da Man, he described his perfect day off by saying this: ” I wake up pretty early in the morning and usually the first thing to do is knock out the gym, so I could have the rest of the day to do whatever else I need to get done. I take my dog, Bonnie, to the park so she could run. Also, I’m hiking at Runyon Canyon and I like it there.”
5. He Likes To Paint
Not only does Carlos Miranda like to paint, but he’s also pretty good at it. He’s been drawing and painting since he was a little kid and he has been using this time of social distancing to brush up (literally) on his craft.
6. He’s Very Close To His Parents
Getting famous can make it easy to lose touch with the people around you. However, Carlos doesn’t plan on letting that happen. No matter how successful Carlos gets, he won’t ever forget his roots. He has a very close relationship with both of his parents and is grateful for all of the things they’ve taught him over the years.
7. He Likes Being Unrecognized
Carlos is grateful for everything he’s been able to accomplish so far, but he’s also thankful that he’s still able to lead a ‘normal’ life. He says that his favorite thing about where he is in his career is that he’s able to enjoy the fruits of his labor but isn’t wildly popular…yet.
8. He’s Surprised Every Time He Books A Role
Even with all of the roles he’s landed, Carlos has still heard no way more times than he’s heard yes. Even at this point in his career, Carlos says, ” I’m surprised honestly. A lot of times, it’s the one you don’t really expect to get, and it’s always surprising to be told you got the part. It always feels so surreal to me.”
9. He’s Been In Paris Hilton’s Bedroom
Carlos was a cast member in the 2013 film, The Bling Ring. While making the film, he got the chance to spend time in Paris Hilton’s bedroom which is where some of the scenes were shot. He described the experience as “dope” and said Paris had lots of photos of herself throughout the room.
10. He Doesn’t Believe In Giving Up
Being able to keep going after being rejected isn’t always an easy thing to do. Constantly being told no is enough to make countless people give up on their dreams. However, Carlos Miranda doesn’t give up. He believes that in order to make it –especially in acting– you have to be willing to push forward no matter what.