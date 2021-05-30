Sometimes life takes you down paths you never could’ve imagined, and that’s been the case for Carlos Watson. Over the years, he has found success at a number of things including journalism and politics. In most recent years, however, entrepreneurship has been his calling. He is the co-founder of OZY Media and he has had an important role in revolutionizing the talk show world. Along the way, he has built a massive audience and he’s become a very prominent online figure. Despite the fact that he’s been working for decades, in a lot of ways, Carlos is just getting started and his future looks incredible. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Carlos Watson.
1. He Has Jamaican Roots
Carlos was born and raised in the Miami area, but his family is originally from Jamaica and he is very proud of his roots. Carlos is one of four children and his family didn’t have much when he was growing up, but he has never been the type to let anything stand in his way.
2. He Was Severely Injured In A Car Accident
When Carlos was 11-years-old, a car accident changed his life forever. In an article on LinkedIn, Carlos wrote, “I was in a very bad car accident when I was 11, and they thought I would never walk again. My dad and I were in a little Toyota Corolla, and we were hit by an 18-wheeler and we flipped over multiple times. I usually wore my seatbelt but on that day, for whatever reason, I didn’t, and luckily I was thrown from the car, and my dad was okay, too. I spent years on crutches.”
3. He Has An Ivy League Education
Education is something that has always been very important to Carlos. He graduated from Harvard University in the early 1990s with a bachelor’s degree in government. He then went on to earn a law degree from Stanford University. Even though he is no longer in school, he still loves learning new things whenever he gets the chance.
4. He’s An Emmy Award Winner
When you’ve put in a lot of hard work to accomplish a goal, there’s nothing better than being recognized for it. In the news and entertainment industries, that recognition often comes in the form of an award. Carlos Watson is fortunate to be able to say he’s won several awards including several Emmys.
5. Family Is Important To Him
Sometimes when people get successful, they tend to forget about the people who have been with them since the beginning. Carlos has never fallen into that trap, though. He is a family-oriented person and he holds his relationships with his loved ones in high regard.
6. He Loves Interacting With His Fans
At this point in his career, Carlos’ work has reached people all over the world. He’s incredibly thankful to all of the people who have shown him support throughout the years, and he likes to connect with them. Carlos is very active on Twitter and he often uses the platform to share and respond to messages from his fans.
7. He Has Nearly 90 Million Views On YouTube
Carlos’ YouTube talk show, The Carlos Watson Show, has gotten a lot of attention since its launch. The channel now has 80,000 subscribers, but what’s more impressive is the number of views. To date, the channel has gotten 89.4 million total views and there’s no doubt it’ll be reaching that 100 million mark soon.
8. He Loves Fashion
Just because Carlos doesn’t work in the fashion industry doesn’t mean that he can’t look red carpet ready on a regular basis. Carlos loves fashion and he has a smooth sense of style. He loves putting outfits together and has an entire highlight section on Instagram dedicated to sharing his daily fits.
9. He Likes Watching Documentaries
Even though Carlos loves what he does, there are times when he likes to kick back and relax and not have to think about work. During an interview with The Grio, Carlos shared that he enjoys watching documentaries in his free time and he’s a fan of Ken Burns’ work.
10. He Believes In The Importance Of Diversity
The world is full of all kinds of different people, and Carlos is a firm believer that that should be represented in the media. In an Instagram post, Carlos said, ” Core values we [OZY Media] rely on in sharing our content with the world are inclusion and diversity. And in respects to our global audience we’ve partnered with them to examine what it means to make things more equitable.”