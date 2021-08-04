10 Things You Didn’t Know about Carlton Morton

“Love is Blind,” is a show in which people gather together to find love in a nontraditional manner. They get to spend approximately 10 days speed dating multiple men and women in a pod-like situation. They can chat, get to know one another, and visit, but they cannot see one another. Until the end, that is – but they either have to propose or move on before they get to spend any time face-to-face. The concept is unusual, and one of the men formerly on the show is currently blasting the show’s viewers after his season, and he has nothing kind to say. Here’s what you should know about Carlton Morton.
1. He Connected Immediately
While he was on the show, he connected immediately to a woman by the name of Jack. He’d mentioned in some of his private interviews that he’d been with both men and women, but that it was a woman with whom he’d like to marry, have a family, and share his life. They were quick to connect, and they got engaged quickly.
2. He Didn’t Mention His Sexuality
Sadly, he did not mention to his new fiancé that he is bisexual. The rest of the world knew because he told them in his private show interviews, but he proposed to this woman without mentioning the fact to her that he is not straight. He assumed she would not accept his proposal if she knew, and the fans of the show lost their minds. How could he ask her to marry him without telling her his biggest life news?
3. His Fiance was Shocked
When they were together in Mexico on what they call a pre-honeymoon, he finally made the decision to tell her that he is bisexual. She was very kind about it, she accepts it, but she needs some time to process the information. Her fiancé just gave her life-changing news, he withheld vital information about himself that she should have known prior to getting engaged, and he essentially lied by omission to her when they dated. It was a lot for her to take in at once.
4. He Insulted His Fiance
The day after he told her the news, she came to him to tell him that while she is hurt that he did not tell her and she feels as if he was not serious about the dating experiment they were part of, she is interested in making things work. Unhappy that she was not happy about him not telling her, he then called her ‘ignorant, close-minded, and biphobic,” and then went on to insult her physical appearance and call her the “B” word. She was done then and there.
5. He’s Close to A Real Housewives Star
Did you know that he has a job working with the “Real Housewives of Atlanta?” He does. He’s the executive assistant to RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, and he’s been on the show more than a few times alongside her.
6. He Called Out His Celebrity Friends
After the show aired and the world went crazy telling him he did not do the right thing, siding with his ex, and basically calling him out for being a total jerk, he then called out the friends he has in the celebrity world. His RHOA friends, his boss, and everyone else, and he said that they did not support him after everything that he was going through with the world turning against him.
7. He’s A Victim
One thing that is easy to ascertain from this man is that he is the victim in his own mind. Seeing him call out everyone else after he was wrong in not telling his fiancé about his sexual preferences and then calling her some of the vilest names in the book after she expressed her disappointment in him yet still wanted to give their relationship a chance has been eye-opening for many. It appears that he is unwilling to take responsibility for his own actions, and he’d rather blame everyone else instead.
8. He is Experiencing Depression
Depression is nothing to joke about, but he has posted several things to his social media accounts alluding to the fact that he feels depressed, unhappy, and alone. It’s not uncommon for someone in his situation when the entire world calls you out on your behavior. We do hope he is able to find the help that he needs.
9. He Dated Chi Chi DeVayne
The name is immediately familiar to anyone who is a fan of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” but many did not know that Chi Chi DeVayne is the ex-boyfriend of Carlton Morton. When DeVayne’s tragic and untimely death was reported, Morton expressed horror, shock, and sadness at the loss of a former lover, a friend, and the person who had such an important impact on his life.
10. The Police Were Called
When he posted online in 2020 that he did not want to be part of his own life anymore, it was widely reported that someone called 911 from his home. The police arrived fearing the worst – that the reality star would take his own life. He has since sought therapy for his issues, and we hope he is getting the help he needs.