If you’ve been a wrestling fan since the late 1990s, the name Carly Colon is one that probably rings several bells for you. After making his professional wrestling debut in 1999, Carly went on to have a successful career in the WWC and WWE. Throughout the years, Carly became known for his competitive spirit and his entertaining personality. Unfortunately, however, Carly’s career also included some less than positive moments. But despite the ups and downs he’s had to endure, Carly has always managed to push forward and his perseverance definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Carly Colon.
1. He Didn’t Always Plan On Getting Into Wrestling
Carly grew up around wrestling thanks to his father, Carlos Colon Sr., who was also a professional wrestler. Even though he already had close ties to the sport, he didn’t always see himself getting involved. Instead, he had plans to go into the business world. When he initially started working out, he did it with the goal of simply getting in shape, but his fitness routine eventually snowballed into an interest in wrestling.
2. He Is An Actor
Professional wrestling is often considered acting by many people, but that isn’t the only experience that Carly has with being in front of the camera. He has also been in GLOW and The Goldbergs. There’s no information on whether or not he plans to do more acting roles in the future, however, there’s a good chance we haven’t seen the last of him.
3. He Has Canadian Citizenship
Carly was born and raised in Puerto Rico, but he is also a citizen of Canada. In the spring of 2009, he earned citizenship in the country after a national law automatically allowed people with a Canadian parent to become citizens even if they were born outside of the country.
4. He Loves To Travel
Wrestling has done a lot of great things for Carly’s career, but one of the best things it’s given him is the chance to travel all over the world. Carly loves getting the chance to visit different places and have new experiences. He has gotten to see several countries including France, Germany, Egypt, and Australia. There are a lot of other places Carly hopes to visit.
5. He Struggled With Addiction
In 2010, reports began to circulate that Carly was struggling with an addiction that resulted in him having to undergo treatment. According to an article from Wrestling Inc, “Carly started using one or two for his back pain, but it seems that the situation has become much more serious and needs help.” These days, it looks like Carly has managed to turn things around.
6. Connecting With The Audience Is One Of His Favorite Things About Wrestling
Many people might assume that competition is what Carly enjoyed the most about wrestling, but it was actually the opportunity to connect. Carly told Sports Illustrated, “My main goal is to give the audience quality. The connection with the audience is the biggest part of what I do. A lot of these people haven’t seen me in years…The main thing guys need to do is learn how to connect with an audience. If you do that, they won’t forget you.”
7. He Had Plans On Returning To WWE
After Carly departed from WWE, there were many people wondering if he would ever make a come back. Apparently, his comeback was a lot closer than people thought. Unfortunately, Sports Skeeda reported that there was a solid plan for Carly to return but it was upended by ‘backstage politics’.
8. He Attended College
Carly’s career path may be a little unconventional, but there was a point in time where he was on a very traditional path. He attended college in Puerto Rican but we weren’t able to locate the name of the school. There is some conflicting information on whether or not he graduated.
9. He Is Left Handed
Did you know that only about 10% of the entire population is left handed? Carly is a south paw which is a sports term for people who play/fight with their left hand dominant. Since left handedness is so rare, south paws can often have somewhat of an advantage.
10. He Started As A Camera Man In The Wrestling Industry
One of the most interesting things about Carly’s professional fighting journey is that when he originally got into the industry he wasn’t a fighter at all. He actually began his career as a camera man for the World Wrestling Council which ultimately led to him having a fighting career as his own.