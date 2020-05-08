Carmen Electra is Popular Again After Last Dance Appearance

If someone had mentioned to a lot of us while we were still growing up that Carmen Electra would ever become kind of ‘meh’ it’s fair to say that a lot of us would have laughed until our jaws ached since she was just too popular back in the day to even hold such a thought for more than a second. But over the years as she became kind of a one-note actress and didn’t do much besides look sexy and offer up a series of less than stellar roles Carmen did at some point just kind of cease to be as impressive. It’s pretty common really for an up and coming model and actress to experience a drop in their popularity since there’s always someone coming up right behind them, another talented young, pretty face that might be able to do more than they can. For a long time Carmen has been known for a lot of different things, but all of them revolved around the sex appeal because even on Baywatch she wasn’t bad, but she also wasn’t the greatest actress. With the emergence of The Last Dance though the number of people looking for her on Pornhub of all places has increased in a way that indicates that she’s currently the flavor of the month, as the series has quickly overtaken The Tiger King as number one and has divulged quite a few things that a lot of people might not have known. As Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb has relayed, the fact that it features Carmen has become one of the biggest reasons why searches for her that usually numbered in the tens of thousands have gone well past a million at this point. Does anyone else get the feeling that this is fleeting however, kind of like Doc Antle and Carole Baskin’s renewed ‘fame’ due to Joe Exotic?
As Jessica Bennett of Page Six reveals, Carmen is pretty candid about a lot of things that she and former husband and former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman did in and around the court. In a big way this feels as though it’s going to remain a point of interest for a lot of people, but also that it’s basically going to be a reason for people to search for Carmen Electra until they get bored and move on to the next big thing that Netflix or some other network is cooking up. Anyone thinking that this isn’t how it’s going to be hasn’t been paying attention since the American public and even the worldwide public tend to want things that are going to move them in some way and the appearance of Carmen Electra in a documentary that’s focused on an NBA team is bound to treat her more like a side note in the history of the team, or in the history of one player on the team who has something to do with the history of the guy that the series is actually focusing on. Get the drift now? Carmen is basically a footnote in the story and people have somehow taken that in stride in order to search her out on a porn site where it’s assumed that she’s going to be since her sex appeal has been her biggest gimmick throughout the length of her career. It’s a little too easy to tear at someone in this manner so to be fair it’s simple to say that Carmen is still a rather popular figure since she’s been a part of pop culture for some time now and yes, has definitely added to a few movies for a brief moment and, despite what was said above, age and experience has definitely given her a bit more talent than she had initially and it’s definitely shown up in various roles that she’s taken over the years.
If this is what gets her back in the spotlight though, which is doubtful on its own, then it means that the public is only interested in spectacle and not much more. That might sound like a bit of a ‘duh’ statement, but the truth is that a lot of people want a little more out of their entertainment these days apart from the flash and pomp that a lot of networks are dishing out in heaping servings at this time. The Tiger King is every bit as guilty of this as despite the fact that no article or series has yet put Joe Exotic and his allies and enemies in a good light, there is by necessity a tendency for many networks to show the story they want instead of the story as it is. Sometimes it’s deemed too boring and not worthy of attention, as being too raw is hardly ever a problem. With The Last Dance however there’s nothing really raw about it, which is why Carmen might just be another addition to the series and little else.