Carol Ramiro is what most people would consider the life of the party. As half of the duo, Swag Sisterz, the talented Brazilian DJ has become widely known for her ability to play the right music to get the crowd pumped. But while she has accomplished lots of things on her own, she has recently become even more popular due to her marriage to Jesus Luz. Luz is a Brazilian model who was introduced to the American audience in the early 2010s when he famously dated Madonna. Now, Luz and Ramiro have a family of their own, and they’ve shaped up to be quite the impressive power couple. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Carol Ramiro.
1. She Is An Open Minded Parent
Carol and Jesus have one child together, a daughter named Malena. They both have a very open minded approach to parenting and want Malena to have some say in the things that affect her. Carol says, “I always try to breathe before making any decision. I don’t think the child has to do everything that the parents want: everything can be talked about, even if it is small.”
2. She Was A Blogger
Being a mother is Carol’s most important job and she loves sharing her experiences. As a creative person, it makes sense that she would want to tell her story through writing. For a while, she wrote about her journey on a blog called Kangaroo Online. Unfortunately, the blog is difficult to locate.
3. She Enjoys Traveling
Being fortunate enough to travel is something that no one should take for granted. Nothing compares to getting the chance to experience new places and be immersed in other cultures. Luckily for Carol, she has been able to do lots of traveling throughout the years. She has visited several places, but she especially enjoys traveling within her home country of Brazil.
4. Living A Healthy Lifestyle Is Important To Her
We’ve all heard the saying ‘health is wealth’ and it’s a phrase that Carol takes very seriously. Carol is the kind of person who takes her health and fitness very seriously. She enjoys working out as often as possible and also follows a very healthy diet. If she isn’t working or spending time with her family, you can probably catch her burning some calories at the gym.
5. She Loves To Cook
One of the best ways to make sure you’re eating as clean as possible is to prepare your meals yourself. This way you can control exactly what you eat and how it’s prepared. With that being said, Carol loves to cook and she often shares her recipes and meals with her Instagram followers.
6. She Is Also A Model
Let’s face it, Carol Ramiro and Jesus Luz are one good looking family. Like her husband, Carol is also a natural when it comes to striking a pose for the camera. Her Instagram is full of beautiful shots that appear to be from photoshoots. According to her Instagram bio, she is a model but it’s unclear to what extent she had modeled professionally.
7. She Enjoys Taking Pictures
Not only does Carol enjoy being in photos, she also likes to take them as well. She has a natural eye for spotting and capturing beautiful moments. During her trips, she loves to get out and take a couple of pictures of her surroundings and share them with her followers on Instagram.
8. She Loves To Read
Carol is an avid reader who loves diving into a good book. Unfortunately, her normal schedule doesn’t usually leave her with time to finish all of the books she starts. However, she used a lot of her newly found free time during quarantine to finish all of the books she wasn’t able to get to before.
9. She’s Adventurous
Don’t let Carol’s pretty face fool you, she doesn’t mind getting outside and having a little fun. She is a very adventurous person who loves to spend time outdoors exploring as much as she can. She enjoys doing all sorts of activities including hiking, swimming, and snowboarding.
10. Education Is Important To Her
As a mother, Carol wants her daughter to have the absolute best, and her education is no exception. Carol is a firm believer in the importance of education although she understands that there are different approaches to learning and different ways a person can become educated.