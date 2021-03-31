Consistency is one of the most difficult things to come across in the entertainment industry. As a result, it’s something that many entertainers crave. Carolina Miranda is one of the lucky few who’s actually been able to find it. On the surface, it may look like she doesn’t have a lot of acting experience because she’s only had a handful of roles. In reality, however, that’s because she has had several consistent opportunities. Carolina got her first big break in 2016 when she was cast as Vicenta Acero in the series Lady of Steel. She was in nearly 240 episodes of the show before it ended in 2019. These days, however, Carolina has been getting a lot of attention for playing Elisa in the new Netflix series Who Killed Sara? No matter what kind of project she’s working on, Carolina is always ready to give it her all. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Carolina Miranda.
1. She Was In A Reality Show
When people think of Carolina’s on-screen experience, her work as an actress is what typically comes to mind. However, acting isn’t the only time Carolina has stepped in front of the camera. In 2015, she was a cast member on a reality TV series called La Isla which is essentially a Mexican version of Survivor.
2. She’s An Artist
Acting isn’t the only way that Carolina likes to express herself creatively. She is also a very talented artist who has been painting for several years. Art has become a way for her to unwind and decompress. She loves using bold colors and patterns and has shared some of her work with her followers on social media.
3. She Has Stage Fright
Since Carolina makes a living by being in front of a camera, it’s easy to assume that she feels comfortable speaking in front of people. That isn’t true, though. She told Yhor Life, ” I have stage fright, that phobia where you have an audience and you have to give a presentation or speak in public. I have a good time working with my teachers and advisers, my panic is hardly noticeable, but believe me when I have more My hands sweat from two people in front, my heart feels like it’s going to explode, I tremble a little and my voice breaks down…”
4. She Suffers From Anxiety
In addition to stage fright, Carolina has dealt with anxiety for much of her life. Instead of shying away from this fact, she has worked hard to face these feelings head-on and she has become very mindful about checking in with her feelings and working on ways to keep herself calm.
5. She May Be In A Relationship
Thanks to her talent and good looks, there are probably countless people who flock to Carolina’s DMs on a regular basis but there’s a chance she isn’t interested in any of these advances. In the past, she has been linked to Mexican actor, Michael Duval. Neither of them has posted a picture of the other in a few years so it’s unclear if they’re still together.
6. She Loves The Beach
Carolina spends a lot of time working, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t make time to play, too. When she isn’t on set or rehearsing for an upcoming part, Carolina can usually be found at the beach. She loves hanging out by the water and she enjoys soaking up the sun.
7. She’s An Animal Lover
Carolina loves animals and she is passionate about using her platform to raise awareness. Although it’s unclear whether or not she has any pets of her own, she has mentioned that she hopes to one day open up a refugee where she can house and care for thousands of animals.
8. She Believes In Meditation
Self care is important for everyone, and that’s especially true for people who work in hectic industries like entertainment. Carolina has made it a point to make sure she keeps her mental health in mind. Medititation is one of her favorite ways to center herself and find balance.
9. There Are Three Things That Keep Her Motivated
Everybody has at least one thing that keeps them motivated, but Carolina is lucky to have three. During her interview with Yhor Life, Carolina said, “Hope, love and my family are my three pillars, waking up knowing that we only have one life and making the most of each day, we always have an opportunity to start again and make your life what it is you dedicate yourself to be worth it, be happy, loved and needed by the people I love, serve someone as a human being with advice, a talk or with unconditional love I think that is what most nourishes me in life and know that life always surprises you.”
10. She’s A Norah Jones Fan
Sometimes it really is the simple things in life that bring the most joy, and that’s something that Carolina can relate to. While most people would assume that her idea of pampering herself involves a luxurious spa or an exotic trip, listening to Norah Jones music is actually one of her favorite ways to relax.