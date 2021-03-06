When John Legend and Nick Jonas spun their chairs around during Carolina Rial’s performance of “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith, they probably weren’t expecting to see a high school student standing on stage. The power and control Carolina has over her voice could easily compare to people who have been singing for decades. In just one performance, the talented teen proved that she is something special and a true force to be reckoned with. Carolina chose to be on John’s team and she’s excited to work with him. The competition during this season may be intense, but Carolina is ready to make her way towards the finish line. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Carolina Rial.
1. She Is A First Generation American
The whole idea behind the American Dream is that people can come from anywhere and achieve anything they set their minds to. That’s exactly what Carolina is doing. As a first generation American (her mother was born in Bolivia and her father was born in Spain), Carolina is what the dream is all about.
2. She Was Really Shy When She Was Younger
Every time Carolina steps on the stage she appears to be full of confidence, but there was once a time when that wasn’t the case. When she first started singing, she was very shy and didn’t feel comfortable with people hearing her. These days she has come a very long way and anyone who hears her voice is happy that she’s shared it.
3. She Has A YouTube Channel
When you’re trying to get into the entertainment industry, it’s important to get your name out there as much as possible. Social media has become one of the easiest ways for people to do that. Carolina has a YouTube channel where she shares videos of her performances and she has gotten nearly 15,000 total views.
4. She Likes To Dance
Singing has been Carolina’s main focus for the last several years, but when she was younger she was also involved with dance. She started taking dance lessons when she was about 10-years-old and she eventually began taking piano lessons as well. Maybe we’ll get the chance to see Carolina bust a few moves during the season.
5. She Has A Twin
Carolina was born and raised in New Jersey and she comes from a close knit family. She has two siblings, an older sister and a twin brother named William. Unfortunately, we don’t have much information on Carolina’s twin, but there’s a good chance that he’s one of her biggest supporters.
6. She Has Already Released Music
Even before going on The Voice, Carolina was working hard to build a solid foundation for herself. She released her first single “Remember Me” in 2019 and she followed up with another song called “Know Me Better” in 2020. She also released a video for “Know Me Better“. We weren’t able to determine whether she has a full length project in the works.
7. Her Father Passed Away When She Was Young
At just 3-years-old, Carolina suffered a very tragic loss when her father passed away after a battle with cancer. Her grandmother, who was instrumental in raising her, passed away in 2019. As Carolina continues on her journey towards success, the only thing she wishes is that the loved ones she’s lost could be here to go on it with her. Her goal is to make both of them proud.
8. She Performed At Carnegie Hall
The Voice may be the first time Carolina has done a singing competition show, but it’s certainly not the first time she’s had a high stakes performance. Carolina is no stranger to performing at huge venues and in front of special audiences. She has already performed at the legendary Carnegie Hall and she’s also sung at MetLife Stadium.
9. She Is Focused On Bringing Emotion To Her Music
Music is all about making people feel something, and that’s exactly what Carolina hopes her music is able to accomplish. One of the reasons she chose to be on John Legend’s team is because she feels like he is great at bringing emotion into his music and she feels that this is something he’ll be able to help her with.
10. She Already Has A Large Social Media Following
Being on The Voice tends to be an almost instant ticket to online popularity, but Carolina’s social media presence wasn’t doing too bad even before she performed on the show. She currently has nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram and that number is only going to grow with each week she stays on the show.