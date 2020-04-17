Caroline Arapoglou has come a long way in a short amount of time. She made her professional on screen debut in 2006 and she is officially on the brink of becoming a star thanks to her role in the new Netflix series, Outer Banks. The show follows a group of teens who go on a quest to find out what happened to the lead character’s missing father. Caroline has a recurring role on the show as a woman named Rose. Despite not being the star of the show, Caroline is already getting lots of attention. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Caroline Arapoglou.
1. She Is Married
Caroline married fellow actor, Nick Arapoglou in 2015 after getting engaged in 2014. The couple has starred together in in several stage performances. Ironically, they played a married couple in a stage production of The Gifts of the Magi. Prior to their marriage, Caroline was acting under her maiden name: Freedlund.
2. Skincare Is One Of Her Top Priorities
Skincare is essential for everyone, but especially for those who spend a lot of time in front of the camera. Caroline has developed a very structured skin routine and her skin is flawless as a result. She told The Patch, “kin care is definitely an investment, but I prioritize my skin because it has really affected my confidence in the past. I struggled with acne for awhile in my early to mid-20s, and I would let it wreck my entire day. I would Google ‘actresses with acne’ because it made me feel so much better.”
3. She Was A Ballerina
Carline began taking dance classes as a child and grew up learning ballet. While she loves dancing, she says it was the story telling aspect of ballet that she really fell in love with. This eventually segued into her wanting to become an actress.
4. She Is Signed To An Agency
For lots of actors, working with a good agency is one of the key components to success. Having an agent means that actors can focus more on their craft and less on trying to figure out how to find new opportunities. In the beginning of 2020, Caroline decided to sign with the Abrams Artists Industry which has been in the industry for over 40 years.
5. She’s Obsessed With Sharks
Carline Arapoglou isn’t afraid to admit that she loves sharks. In fact, if she wasn’t an actress, she would want to be doing something that involves working with sharks. She told Cliche Mag, “I’m low-key and obsessed with sharks. Actually, not even low-key. Just obsessed. I thought for a long time I may go into marine biology or animal behavior psychology. I’m just waiting for my chance to play a marine biologist in a film so that I can have the best of both worlds.”
6. She Supports Planned Parenthood
One of the things that Caroline has been open about is her support for Planned Parenthood. When asked why Planned Parenthood is so important to her, she said, “I am a firm believer in women’s reproductive rights and PP provides sexual and reproductive healthcare to many women and teens that wouldn’t have access otherwise. 1 in 5 women will rely on PP in their life. They also offer support groups for LGBTQ teens.”
7. She Lives In Atlanta
Caroline Arapoglou is originally from Williamsville, Illinois. However, she moved to Georgia during her freshman year of high school when her father had to relocate for work. She attended Kennesaw State University where she studied dance and has ultimately decided to settle down in Atlanta.
8. She Fell In Love With Acting Through Country Music
When Caroline was first developing an interest in acting, one of her favorite things to do was watch country music videos. She loved to memorize each video and try to act out every scene. Anyone who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s when music videos were huge, can definitely relate.
9. She Doesn’t Really Relate To Rose
One of the first questions actors usually get asked when they take a new role is whether or not they can relate to the character. When Caroline was asked this question about her latest character, Rose, she said the two aren’t alike at all. Other than having blonde hair and liking clothes, they have nothing in common.
10. The Olsen Twins Used To Be Her Haircare Secret
Most millennials can probably remember when Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were two of the most famous people in entertainment. They were so successful that they even began to release products that had absolutely nothing to do with music or TV. One of the things they ventured into was haircare products. Caroline Arapoglou was a huge fan of Olsen twins’ no tangles detangler. Unfortunately, the product has been discontinued and Caroline wishes she would have loaded up when she had the chance.