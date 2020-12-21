From the outside looking in, acting seems like one of the most glamorous jobs a person could have. In reality though, there’s a lot of hard work that goes into getting even the smallest opportunities. After years of working hard, Caroline Harris is finally getting the chance to see the more glamorous side of things. 2020 has been a huge year for her career. She’s made several on screen appearances, most notably in the Tyler Perry TV series, Bruh. She also had a small role in the Hulu movie The Happiest Season. Caroline also has some projects in the works which means we’ll definitely be seeing more of her in the years to come. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Caroline Harris.
1. She Is From Chicago
Caroline was born and raised in Chicago and she comes from a very close knit family. She has nothing but love for her city and she will always be a proud midwestern girl. It was there where she originally developed an interest in acting. Once Caroline decided that she was ready to take her career to the next level she decided to make the move to Los Angeles.
2. She Was In An Episode Of West World
Everybody has to start somewhere, and in the acting world that somewhere is usually guest roles. Even though she’s still early in her career, Caroline has already made guest appearances on some popular shows including West World. In fact, her appearance in the show was one of her first TV roles.
3. She Has A Boyfriend
Caroline’s professional life isn’t the only place where things are going well for her. She is in a relationship with a man named Alex and the two appear to be very happy together. As far as we can tell Alex doesn’t work in the entertainment industry, but he is very supportive of Caroline.
4. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
If there’s one thing we’ve all learned during the pandemic it’s that we should never take anything for granted – even something as simple as going outside. Caroline loves to spend as much time outdoors as she can. She especially enjoys hiking and exploring different sights.
5. She Grew Up Playing Soccer
When Caroline was younger, her main focus was on sports and acting wasn’t even on her mind. Her days of playing competitive sports may be a thing of the past, but Caroline still enjoys staying active as much as she can. In 2019, she even ran a 10k in Santa Monica.
6. She Developed An Interest In Acting As A Teenager
Caroline isn’t the type of actor who has a cute story about wanting to act since she was in diapers. Instead, she became interested in acting a little later in live. During an interview with The Have and the Have Nots Review, Caroline shared that she fell in love with acting while watching a musical in Chicago when she was 14-years-old. In that moment she knew that she wanted to perform and make other people feel the joy and excitement she was feeling in that moment.
7. She Loves Traveling
Caroline’s love for adventure and trying new things has also morphed into a love of traveling. She is always exciting about visiting new places and she has gotten to see lots of cool destinations over the years. Some of the countries she’s been to include Switzerland, Germany, and England.
8. She Has Taken Singing Lessons
When Caroline was first getting into the arts she wanted to learn as much about performing as possible. She took singing lessons for a while but admitted to The Have and Have Nots Review that she doesn’t have any skills in the vocal department. Needless to say we probably won’t be seeing Caroline in any musicals.
9. Wicked Is Her Favorite Musical
She may not be the best fit for a role in a musical, but that doesn’t mean she can’t enjoy them as a fan. Her favorite musical of all-time is Wicked. Despite the fact that she isn’t the best singer, she still loves to belt out the songs from Wicked when she gets some time to herself.
10. She Studied At Northwestern University
Caroline is a formally trained actress who earned a bachelor’s degree in theater from Northwestern University in 2013. She then moved to England to study at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) for two years. LAMDA is well-known for producing talented actors. The school’s long list of notable alumni includes Tim Brooke, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and David Oyelowo.