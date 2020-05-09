When news broke that Extreme Makeover: Home Edition would be returning to the air without the beloved Ty Pennington, viewers weren’t sure what to expect. However, the new cast is already showing and proving that they’re more than capable of continuing the show’s legacy. Among the cast members is designer, Carrrie Locklyn. Carrie’s well-trained eye allows her to transform spaces with ease. Best of all, she now gets to use her skills for a good causes thanks to the show. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Carrie Locklyn.
1. Extreme Makeover Isn’t Her First Show
Some viewers may not have been familiar with Carrie until her work on Extreme Makeover, but she certainly isn’t a newcomer. Carrie actually had a brief acting career which included small roles on shows like Greek and As the World Turns. Prior to being cast on Extreme Makeover, Carrie also appeared on the show Hotel Impossible from 2016 to 2017.
2 She Loves Plants
Interior spaces aren't the only thing Carrie can make come to life. She also has a green thumb and loves taking care of plants. She has quite a few plants in her home and she enjoys sharing tips and updates with her followers on Instagram.
3. She’s Been The Face Of Several Brands
Carrie is a natural in front of the camera, and this is a quality that has come in handy for her over the years. She has modeling experience and has been the face of many internationally known brands including Casper, Ray-Ban, Ford, and Visa.
4. She Puts Her Family First
No matter how successful she gets, family will always be at the center of Carrie’s life. She is a loving and devoted wife and mother. Her husband, Sky Hoffman, is a a dancer and choreographer. The couple has one child together.
5. She’s From New Jersey
Carrie was born and raised in Cape May, New Jersey. She moved away at 17 in order to pursue a career in modeling and acting. Although she never came back to Cape May to live, she says that the area is still one of her favorite places.
6. She Wanted To Become A Professional Dancer
Originally, Carrie’s dream was to become a professional dancer. However, her career goals eventually shifted until she found her way to design. Carrie’s passion for design developed when she worked with her husband to remodel a home.
7. She Believes Education Is Important
There is more than one way to be successful, but one thing most people will agree on is that knowledge is a necessity. This is something that Carrie Locklyn believes as well. She encourages people with aspirations of working in design to get as much education as possible. This doesn’t necessarily equate to a formal education, but it’s important for people to learn as much as they can about the field.
8. She Believes That Home Design Can Lift Spirits
Home design may seem like it’s about nothing more than aesthetics, but it truly is much deeper than that. Giving someone a home that they can feel safe and comfortable in can help life their spirits. Overall, no matter what Carrie is doing, storytelling and compassion are always at the heart. Fortunately, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition offers her the chance to not only tell stories, but to be a part of them as well.
9. She Loves The Beach
Sitting by the beach is one of the best ways to relax. Nothing compares to the feeling of sticking your toes in the sand and soaking up some sun. Carrie would certainly agree. She loves to spend time at the beach and can usually be found there hanging out with her family.
10. She Think Colorful Kitchen Cabinets Are The Future
As a designer, it’s incredibly important to stay on top of your game. The last thing you want are complaints from clients because they feel like some of your choices are outdated. When asked if she thought there was going to be a new trend in the world of kitchen cabinets, Carrie said, ” We will start to see the gray cabinet trend fade out in 2020, and we’ll see more colorful cabinets in kitchens paired with metal elements. I see mushroom-colored cabinets or “greige” taking a big lead in color trends. The color is warm and neutral yet remains light and airy. I see wood-grain cabinets having a big comeback in 2020.”